People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online

If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.

To get started, you'll need to source your toilet paper rolls from a reliable supplier. This can be a local wholesaler or even a major retailer, depending on your budget and the volume of toilet paper you plan to sell. Once you have your toilet paper, you'll need to create listings for each roll on eBay. Be sure to include detailed product descriptions and high-quality photographs to attract potential buyers.

Photo by Erik Mclean/Unsplash on Unsplash

One way to make your toilet paper rolls stand out from the competition is to offer a unique selling point, such as eco-friendly materials or unique packaging. You can also offer bundle deals or discounts to encourage shoppers to buy multiple rolls at once.

In order to maximize your profits, it's important to carefully manage your shipping costs. Consider offering free shipping to attract more buyers, or use a fulfillment service to help manage the logistics of getting your toilet paper rolls to your customers.

At the very least, selling toilet paper rolls on eBay can be a profitable venture if you source your products from a reliable supplier and offer unique selling points to attract customers. With careful planning and attention to detail, you can turn your love of toilet paper into a successful business on eBay. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.