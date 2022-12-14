People are making thousands reselling stuffed animals from Goodwill

If you're a thrifty shopper with an eye for a good deal, you may have noticed that Goodwill stores often have a wide selection of stuffed animals. While these toys may not be the newest or most sought-after items, they can still be a great find for those looking to make a little extra money by reselling them on eBay.

One of the benefits of buying stuffed animals from Goodwill is that they are often priced very inexpensively. This means that you can usually purchase them for a fraction of what you would pay for a new stuffed animal at a retail store. This allows you to turn a profit when you resell them on eBay, as long as you are able to find a buyer who is willing to pay more for the toy than you paid for it.

Recently I saw a video about a guy making up to $10,000 reselling stuffed animals. So I tried it myself. I picked up a small Bananas in Pajamas (from a cartoon in the 90’s) stuffed animal for .79 cents, looked up the item on eBay under recently sold to find an appropriate price, and a week later it sold on eBay for $19. It was crazy. So here’s some things that would be helpful for those trying this out:

When looking for stuffed animals to resell on eBay, it's important to keep an eye out for well-known brands and popular characters. These are the types of stuffed animals that are most likely to attract buyers, so they are the ones you should focus on. You may also want to look for stuffed animals that are in good condition, as buyers are often willing to pay more for toys that are in good shape.

Once you have found some stuffed animals that you think would be good to resell on eBay, it's time to list them for sale. To do this, you will need to create an eBay account and then follow the steps to create a listing for your stuffed animals. Be sure to include clear, detailed photos of the toys, as well as a detailed description of their condition and any notable features. You should also set a reasonable price for the stuffed animals, taking into account what similar items are selling for on eBay.

One important thing to keep in mind when reselling stuffed animals from Goodwill on eBay is that you will need to factor in the cost of shipping when setting your prices. eBay allows you to calculate shipping costs based on the weight of the item and the buyer's location, so be sure to include this in your listing.

Reselling stuffed animals from Goodwill on eBay can be a great way to make some extra money if you are willing to put in the time and effort to find the right toys and create good listings. With a little bit of research and patience.