Arizona woman makes $140,000 reselling used books

It is no secret that many people are opting out of working the regular 9 to 5 these days. You have probably heard of people selling items on Amazon and using the service FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon). FBA means that the seller sends the items to an Amazon warehouse and Amazon does all the fulfillment and shipping. Many people have figured out they can make quite a bit of money from reselling items and using FBA.

Photo by Tom Hermans/Unsplash on Unsplash

One woman from Arizona did just that. According to Business Insider, Bryn Wright was waiting tables a couple of years ago. She was unhappy, felt stuck working two jobs, and started searching for other alternatives. She was trying to save money to be able to travel for a short amount of time and then come back and do it all over again. She was tired of that way of life and wanted something else.

She started researching side hustles she could start and landed on the idea of reselling used books on Amazon. She spent the last year traveling around the US and buying used books. You can find used books anywhere from local Goodwill, library sales, and garage sales. All you do is send the used books to Amazon and they're stored in Amazon warehouses via FBA. Then Amazon fulfills the orders. You just replenish inventory as you go along.

This flexible side hustle turned into a business for Bryn. Last year, she made $140,000 in revenue and her profit was close to $90,000. This type of work has allowed her to be in control of her time, which has given her the freedom to travel all while running her business.