Crypto investors have lost billions of their 9 to 5 money

This year in crypto has with out a doubt been a wild ride. Topping off the end of the year with the FTX crisis. FTX customers lost billions of dollars. According to Blockworks, “then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX pulled up spreadsheets showing FTX had over time moved roughly $10 billion in client funds to sister firm Alameda Research. Between $1 billion and $2 billion of those funds were unaccounted for among Alameda’s remaining assets — meaning they had effectively vanished.”

Photo by Austin Distel/Unsplash on Unsplash

Cryptocurrency, while a potentially valuable and convenient form of currency, can be challenging to keep safe. Unlike physical cash, which can be stored in a safe or locked location, cryptocurrency exists solely in the digital realm, which makes it vulnerable to theft and hacking. People are genuinely trusting companies to keep their crypto safe. However, there are steps that you can take to keep your cryptocurrency safe and secure.

1. Don’t leave all crypto on an exchange. Use a secure and reliable cryptocurrency wallet. A cryptocurrency wallet is a digital storage space that holds your cryptocurrency, much like a physical wallet holds your cash. When choosing a cryptocurrency wallet, it's important to select one that offers robust security measures, such as multi-factor authentication, cold storage, and backup recovery phrases.

2. Secure your computer or mobile device. This means keeping your device free of viruses and malware, as well as protecting it with a strong and unique password. It's also a good idea to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on your device, which adds an extra layer of security by requiring you to enter a one-time code in addition to your password when logging in.

3. Be cautious about the websites and services that you use to access your cryptocurrency wallet. Only use reputable and secure websites, and avoid clicking on links or downloading files from unknown sources. If you're using a mobile wallet, be sure to only download it from the official app store, and avoid using public Wi-Fi networks when accessing your wallet -VPN services like Nord VPN help provide an extra barrier to prevent unnecessary eyes from gaining access, just good practice for protecting your valuable information on devices.

4. Practice good security habits. This means keeping your wallet's recovery phrase or private keys in a safe and secure location, and avoiding sharing them with others. It's also a good idea to regularly update your wallet's software to ensure that you have the latest security measures in place.

By following these steps, you can help protect your cryptocurrency from theft and hacking, and keep it safe and secure. People work hard for their money and need to have the knowledge to keep their crypto investments safe.

