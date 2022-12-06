Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceovers

Some of us, at one point in our lives, have had the thought or maybe even spend time daydreaming about quitting our dead-end job. We would sell the house and start living on a bus traveling around the country while working remotely. In some aspects, that is becoming a reality for some people given the possibilities with online jobs.

Photo by Jimmy Conover/Unsplash on Unsplash

That is what one woman did. According to CNBC, Alice Everdeen was working for an advertising agency that wrote an ad script for a local Austin, Texas car dealership. She read the as aloud to the owners and they liked her voice so much that they decided not to hire an actor. After that, she recorded 10 more ads for the agency. Building her confidence and experience, she took her voiceover skills to Fiverr a freelance and gig marketplace.

In her first month of trying voiceover work full-time, she booked 41 projects. Then in July 2022, she completed 181 projects and now makes up to $15,000 per month on Fiverr. Now she records for companies like Amazon and Southwest Airlines to name a few. She says she only works three to five hours per day. Last year, she earned more than $102,000.

Alice never imagined she would own a business and be the CEO. She started with a used mic from eBay and now she has this awesome career. Currently, Alice and her boyfriend are renovating their 156-square-foot school bus, which is an $80,000 project largely funded by her voiceover income. It won’t be long before they’ll be traveling the country and working remotely on their bus. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.