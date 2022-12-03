New York man makes $120,000 a year walking dogs

We all have heard about the gig economy. Some people have made jobs like DoorDash, Uber, and Instacart full-time income. It used to be that people thought they had to get a regular 9-5 job to have a sustainable income source, as technology has slowly taken over different markets it is clear that a job sitting in a cubicle is not the only option anymore.

Photo by Matt Nelson/Unsplash on Unsplash

One job in the gig economy is dog walking and there are apps like Rover, Wag, and Pawshake that help people find work just like other gig economy apps like DoorDash and Uber. Some of these apps are not only specialized in dog walking but also pet sitting. This type of service is very common because some people need to let their dogs out while they’re at work or maybe watch their cats when they’re on vacation.

Dog walking can be quite popular and profitable depending on where you live. According to CNBC, Ryan Stewart started dog-walking as a side hustle in 2002. Now, he makes up to $120,000 per year walking dogs in New York City. Ryan said, "I remember standing on the street handing out business cards," Stewart says. "I just started with like one or two dogs for half a year, before that became three or four." He also said he charges about $20 to $25 for each dog on a group walk. About half of those clients are from referrals, with the other half coming from his website.

He has built this business for 20 years, so it’s quite amazing to see someone reach this level for dog walking. The average dog walker in New York makes $35,625 per year, according to ZipRecruiter. Ryan focused on growing this business by networking, referrals, and his website. Now, people can have their own websites and also leverage the gig economy apps like Rover, Wag, and Pawshake. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.