Man makes millions from his online videos

He may be the most famous YouTuber right now. He goes by the name MrBeast, but some know him as Jimmy Donaldson. Now, Jimmy has been making YouTube videos for a while, it all started in 2012 when he was 13 years old. MrBeast has a massive subscriber count of 115 million! According to Variety, he had gross revenue of 54 million in 2021 but reinvests most of his earnings back into his videos.

He is most known for his wild videos that showcase big money giveaways like his successful viral Squid Game video that awarded the winner $446,000. He has many similar crazy videos that gain millions of views, so it makes sense that he can rake in millions of dollars because of it.

More recently, MrBeast launched a burger company in 2021. Mr. Beast Burger now has over 1,000 locations in North America and Europe. Sprinkle in revenue from his merch store, his chocolate company, and his videos on channels that are translated into other languages, MrBeast continues to see rapid growth as he diversifies and reinvests into other businesses.

What is more inspiring is his passion for creating quality viral content on YouTube and wanting to spread his knowledge to others so they can achieve success. He has been on several podcasts sharing his YouTube knowledge and understanding of the algorithm. His willingness to help others with the algorithm has many YouTubers reevaluating their channels and treating them like a business. Many are not just posting videos for the heck of it anymore. YouTubers are studying ways they can improve their channel, using tools like Tubebuddy to help. The more MrBeast helps others the more he seems to succeed. We'll be curious how much his estimated earnings are for 2022.