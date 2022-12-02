Man makes $25,000 dressing up as Santa Claus

It’s December and that means you might be seeing a guy in a red suit around your town. People can’t wait to get a glimpse at Santa Claus! It seems he’s at every mall, church, and Christmas party this time of year. While he’s spreading joy at every event, he’s also making a good amount of money. Some people have made an entire career at becoming Santa.

Photo by drz/Unsplash on Unsplash

According to an article by Vox, Ed Taylor is a man that has made a career as Santa Claus and also runs an online training program for others who want to have a career as Santa. Ed says when it comes to how much he makes per year as Santa, he says he books about 100 jobs per year and charges $250 for the first half-hour which is an estimated $25,000.

There are some costs to becoming Santa Claus. According to CNBC, the suit is estimated to run $800-$1200 and a belt and buckle could cost between $250-$400. It’s a big investment but if you’re great at marketing and sales, Santa could really cash in on his events.

It’s not just mall visits and photos. Santa’s can get booked for corporate events, company children’s Christmas parties, churches, and the list could go on forever. If Santa kept busy with these events he could hit $25,000 just like Ed Taylor, but you could scale it even higher. Some Santas make 30-second personalized videos for companies to give to their employee's children. It’s a big hit. Santa could be selling his personalized videos to companies everywhere. The nice thing about the internet is that you aren’t trapped in your town and so the potential to monetize can be at a greater scale. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.