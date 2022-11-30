Vermont family owned business makes $1 million selling Christmas trees

It’s hard to believe, but Christmas is right around the corner. Beautiful lights, inflatable Santas in yards, and Christmas trees are everywhere. While you are out and about you’ll probably notice many places selling Christmas trees. Many people don’t know this, but the Christmas tree business is a cash cow! Some business owners will rent a lot for the season just to sell Christmas trees. According to a Christmas tree farmer on PT Money, you can have about 1,500 trees per acre. If the business were to profit $20 per tree and sell 500 trees (Not all 1,500 trees would produce the perfect shape customers would want) they would earn $10,000 net income.

Photo by Julianna Arjes/Unsplash on Unsplash

Some of these pop-up shops don’t have a Christmas tree farm. But what they have done is connected with Christmas tree farms and place an order and pay a wholesale price. They will have a minimum amount of trees they will have to order and then they can mark them up according to the market.

There are some businesses that have scaled the Christmas tree business model. One family-owned business out of Vermont sells Christmas trees in New York. According to CNBC, Uptown Christmas Trees has been in business since 1974 and makes roughly $1 million in revenue during the holiday season. This business has been selling Christmas trees for many years, so naturally, they have this down to a science. They estimate that the business sells close to 17,000 trees to New Yorkers.

So what are some factors that have helped this business scale to this level? Well, they have been in business for years so it’s going to take some time to scale to this level. But they use a tool called Slack, which is a messaging platform for employees to communicate. This helps the company get real-time updates and insight into what trees are selling more at different locations. This brings us into the next factor, they have multiple locations. They are located in different neighborhoods which allows them to be close to wealthier towns, this one is just going to take time. The last one is having a great relationship with the Christmas tree supplier. If you have a great relationship with the supplier, get great buying prices and in turn, keep a long-lasting relationship with the customer, it’s a win for both parties. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.