Vermont family owned business makes $1 million selling Christmas trees

Nick Davis

It’s hard to believe, but Christmas is right around the corner. Beautiful lights, inflatable Santas in yards, and Christmas trees are everywhere. While you are out and about you’ll probably notice many places selling Christmas trees. Many people don’t know this, but the Christmas tree business is a cash cow! Some business owners will rent a lot for the season just to sell Christmas trees. According to a Christmas tree farmer on PT Money, you can have about 1,500 trees per acre. If the business were to profit $20 per tree and sell 500 trees (Not all 1,500 trees would produce the perfect shape customers would want) they would earn $10,000 net income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atUmC_0jSSjd8y00
Photo byJulianna Arjes/UnsplashonUnsplash

Some of these pop-up shops don’t have a Christmas tree farm. But what they have done is connected with Christmas tree farms and place an order and pay a wholesale price. They will have a minimum amount of trees they will have to order and then they can mark them up according to the market.

There are some businesses that have scaled the Christmas tree business model. One family-owned business out of Vermont sells Christmas trees in New York. According to CNBC, Uptown Christmas Trees has been in business since 1974 and makes roughly $1 million in revenue during the holiday season. This business has been selling Christmas trees for many years, so naturally, they have this down to a science. They estimate that the business sells close to 17,000 trees to New Yorkers.

So what are some factors that have helped this business scale to this level? Well, they have been in business for years so it’s going to take some time to scale to this level. But they use a tool called Slack, which is a messaging platform for employees to communicate. This helps the company get real-time updates and insight into what trees are selling more at different locations. This brings us into the next factor, they have multiple locations. They are located in different neighborhoods which allows them to be close to wealthier towns, this one is just going to take time. The last one is having a great relationship with the Christmas tree supplier. If you have a great relationship with the supplier, get great buying prices and in turn, keep a long-lasting relationship with the customer, it’s a win for both parties. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christmas# Christmas trees# Business# Entrepreneur# Making money

Comments / 5

Published by

Writing about side hustles and the freedom it can create for people and their families.

Mishawaka, IN
1603 followers

More from Nick Davis

New York City, NY

New York man makes $120,000 a year walking dogs

We all have heard about the gig economy. Some people have made jobs like DoorDash, Uber, and Instacart full-time income. It used to be that people thought they had to get a regular 9-5 job to have a sustainable income source, as technology has slowly taken over different markets it is clear that a job sitting in a cubicle is not the only option anymore.

Read full story
5 comments

Man makes millions from his online videos

He may be the most famous YouTuber right now. He goes by the name MrBeast, but some know him as Jimmy Donaldson. Now, Jimmy has been making YouTube videos for a while, it all started in 2012 when he was 13 years old. MrBeast has a massive subscriber count of 115 million! According to Variety, he had gross revenue of 54 million in 2021 but reinvests most of his earnings back into his videos.

Read full story

Man makes $25,000 dressing up as Santa Claus

It’s December and that means you might be seeing a guy in a red suit around your town. People can’t wait to get a glimpse at Santa Claus! It seems he’s at every mall, church, and Christmas party this time of year. While he’s spreading joy at every event, he’s also making a good amount of money. Some people have made an entire career at becoming Santa.

Read full story

Woman made $200,000 selling her farts in jars

Everyone has heard of TikTok by now. It seems like everybody you know is mindlessly scrolling on the app, which makes sense because it is constantly at the top of the charts in the AppStore. The app is so popular that many people have gained quite the following and made a full-time living from their videos.

Read full story
5 comments
Idaho State

Idaho man makes $35,000 in 4 days plowing snow

It’s that time of year. It’s cold and the snow is flying. Certain parts of the country get pounded by snow, creating a massive mess to clean up and will put a lot of money in the pockets of the people willing to clean it up. It certainly is not an easy job, waking up at 2 A.M. to get started on their snow routes as the storm rolls through so they can clean it up within 24 hours. Most of these people who have a plow on their pickup truck also own a lawn care company and cash in on the profits of snow storms during their off-season. That’s just what one Idaho man did.

Read full story
75 comments

Man makes $25,000 a month picking up dog poop

We have all heard about dirty jobs that pay well, but what about a stinky one? Picking up other people's dog poop doesn’t sound that great, but we have done our research and it turns out that this business makes a lot of money.

Read full story
40 comments
Arizona State

Arizona couple makes money reselling clearance items from Target

Times sure have changed. Everybody used to have these normal 9-5 jobs, but now so many people have figured out alternative careers. One of those alternatives is an Amazon business utilizing FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon). This is where people will find profitable items to sell on Amazon and then send them to Amazon. From there Amazon handles all the packing and shipping to the customer.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman quits her marketing job. Now she owns a lawn care business.

It’s not every day you hear of someone hanging up their office job for a career where they’re outside sweating and getting their hands dirty. But those office jobs aren’t that glamorous. A recent article this year from CNBC said, “About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a report from McKinsey and Co.” they also stated, “Nearly half of job-leavers are switching industries- About 48% of people who quit have pursued new opportunities in different industries, the report found.” So, we were excited when we got the chance to connect with Lawn care business owner and author Allison Hunter Voges, who quit her marketing job for a career in lawn care.

Read full story

Will Elon Musk’s Twitter pay content creators money?

The creator economy is rapidly growing. There is more opportunity now than ever to make money online. According to Zippia, the Influencer marketing market is projected to have a CAGR of 8% through 2025 and YouTube has experienced a significant 30% growth in revenue over the past four years.

Read full story
Indiana State

Indiana man makes money reselling old shoes from Goodwill

We all have those old shoes in our closets. Some we haven’t worn in years. Maybe some of them look a little rough and you’re thinking of throwing them in the trash. But many times these shoes are worth money. All people have to do is clean them up, take some nice photos, and list them on eBay or Poshmark.

Read full story
29 comments

Former teacher makes $560,000 on OnlyFans

If you’re reading this, chances are you have heard about OnlyFans by now. The site which has a paywall to gain access to content has risen in popularity over the past couple of years. Many people have discovered that they could make more than their 9-5 and slowly transitioned into a full-time content creator on OnlyFans.

Read full story

Mom builds a successful blog over 10 years while raising her children

Many people dream of owning an online business where they can work from home. The thought of being your own boss, working on something you’re passionate about and a flexible schedule sounds amazing. We recently connected with blogger, podcaster and business coach Camille Walker. Camille is a business ninja, she has been building online businesses for over a decade and now she is teaching others how they can achieve their dreams of doing the same.

Read full story

People are creating Faceless YouTube channels. They can keep their identity a secret, make money and quit their job

Faceless YouTube channels are becoming quite a hot topic. If you ask any young person what they would like to be when they grow up, they will probably say YouTuber or influencer. Many people think that if they have a YouTube channel they need to show their face and be in front of the camera, but some have figured out they don’t need to show their face or voice in videos and they’re making money from it.

Read full story
4 comments

Apple announces highly anticipated September event. Here’s what we can expect

It’s that time of year all the Apple fans have been waiting for. Apple announced that it will be holding an event on September 7, 2022 at the Steve Jobs Theatre and will be streamed live. This year they titled the announcement, “Far Out” to keep people guessing what the event may be about. The titles seem to always have a little clue as to what the theme of the event will be. Maybe they’ll make an announcement to something that has a release date that will be far out. Or maybe it has something to do with space. We could guess this a million times, but will truly find out on the 7th.

Read full story
New York City, NY

This Nurse made $117,000 last year from a food blog and she’s not quitting her job anytime soon

Helena Faustin is a 35-year-old NICU nurse from New York. Besides her passion for nursing, she started a food blog called “That Nurse Can Cook” where she showcases cooking videos. Over the past 4 years, she has spent time building this business and now her YouTube channel is almost reaching 100,000 subscribers.

Read full story

Employees are Quiet Quitting their jobs. They are burned-out and done going above and beyond

The term “quiet quitting” has been gaining popularity over the last month. Sparking many conversations about whether employees should be doing such a thing. What exactly does quiet quitting mean? Quiet quitting is when an employee doesn’t do anything more than what they contractually agreed upon for their job description. If the job hours are 9-5, the employee is coming in at 9 and leaving right at 5. They are not working over the expected hours or taking on extra projects unless being paid more. These employees are done going above and beyond for the company and will decline tasks unless they will be paid for them.

Read full story
136 comments
Indiana State

Indiana mother quits job after husband starts business to avoid daycare costs

I recently met a young man who started a lawn care business. Tyler from Indiana is a father of two and has figured out a way for his wife to stay home with the kids and avoid daycare costs altogether.

Read full story
11 comments

Blue Collar Side Hustles to start in 2022

Almost anyone can start a side hustle today, especially with the internet. Most have a network of people at their fingertips. With apps like Facebook and Instagram it can be quite easy to promote your idea to gain your first customers. But some people don’t know where to start. So I have made a list but specifically focused on service based side hustles.

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

Oregon man makes $177,000 renting out his backyard swimming pool

Jim Battan, an Oregon man that spent $110,000 building a beautiful backyard pool at his home in 2012, started renting out his swimming pool in September 2020 on an app called Swimply and since then has hosted around 9,000 people all while making a whopping $177,000. Swimply, an app that is very similar to Airbnb, but for swimming pools has allowed homeowners to turn their swimming pools into an income stream.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy