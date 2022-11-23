Man makes $138,000 a year hanging Christmas lights

Many people this time of year are gearing up for the holiday season. Everyone is rushing around buying gifts, baking cookies, and hanging Christmas lights. While everyone is busy, there is a business that many have not heard of that is helping people during this busy season. This is the Christmas lights hanging business. Sounds crazy but many companies, wealthy clients, and people that don’t have time to hang their lights will hire a company like this and it is quite profitable.

Photo by Steven Van Elk on Unsplash

Some people have created businesses in this niche and have been cashing in on this great idea. According to The Penny Hoarder , that is just what one California man did. Josh Trees, was way ahead of his time by starting his business “We Hang Christmas Lights” in 1997 out of California. Many people thought it was a cute little business, but they just didn’t know how great of a business this was.

It took Josh a few years to iron out the mistakes of running a Christmas lights business. Some of those mistakes were underbidding jobs, using the homeowner's lights, and buying lights from big box store retailers. By the third year, he had moved on to purchasing lights from wholesale vendors, which offered discounts for bulk purchases. He was also buying commercial-grade strands so that when one bulb went out, they wouldn’t all go out.