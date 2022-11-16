Arizona couple makes money reselling clearance items from Target

Nick Davis

Times sure have changed. Everybody used to have these normal 9-5 jobs, but now so many people have figured out alternative careers. One of those alternatives is an Amazon business utilizing FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon). This is where people will find profitable items to sell on Amazon and then send them to Amazon. From there Amazon handles all the packing and shipping to the customer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfMEP_0jCxBSpC00
Dennis Siqueira/Unsplash

This is exactly what one Arizona couple did. Juston and Kristen Herbert left their jobs in Finance and now search stores for profitable items they can resell on Amazon via FBA. On one of their trips they searched for clearance items at Target. According to The Morning Call, one of the items they were searching for were Contigo water bottles. They found 32 two-packs, sold on clearance for $5 each. The Herberts would resell the two-packs on Amazon for $19.95. Subtracting some taxes and fees, they'd clear $6.16 in profit. All told, the Herbert's 10-minute Target run earned them $198.

It’s not just Target that people are finding deals at. Many Amazon resellers are dining profitable products at Walmart, TJ Max, Marshall’s, Ross, and almost any store you can think of. With a little bit of research by scanning or looking up the products, people tend to find deals everywhere.

This is a great way to earn an extra income to pay down debt or actually replace your income and quit that 9-5 job. The Herberts say the idea is to buy a bunch of the same item and then resell those items for a nice profit. Since quitting their jobs in Finance, the Herbert’s estimate they will make around $150,000 in annual income.

I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Reselling# Business# Amazon# Target# Entrepreneur

Comments / 3

Published by

Writing about side hustles and the freedom it can create for people and their families.

Mishawaka, IN
1225 followers

More from Nick Davis

Man makes $25,000 a month picking up dog poop

We have all heard about dirty jobs that pay well, but what about a stinky one? Picking up other people's dog poop doesn’t sound that great, but we have done our research and it turns out that this business makes a lot of money.

Read full story
25 comments

Woman quits her marketing job. Now she owns a lawn care business.

It’s not every day you hear of someone hanging up their office job for a career where they’re outside sweating and getting their hands dirty. But those office jobs aren’t that glamorous. A recent article this year from CNBC said, “About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a report from McKinsey and Co.” they also stated, “Nearly half of job-leavers are switching industries- About 48% of people who quit have pursued new opportunities in different industries, the report found.” So, we were excited when we got the chance to connect with Lawn care business owner and author Allison Hunter Voges, who quit her marketing job for a career in lawn care.

Read full story

Will Elon Musk’s Twitter pay content creators money?

The creator economy is rapidly growing. There is more opportunity now than ever to make money online. According to Zippia, the Influencer marketing market is projected to have a CAGR of 8% through 2025 and YouTube has experienced a significant 30% growth in revenue over the past four years.

Read full story
Indiana State

Indiana man makes money reselling old shoes from Goodwill

We all have those old shoes in our closets. Some we haven’t worn in years. Maybe some of them look a little rough and you’re thinking of throwing them in the trash. But many times these shoes are worth money. All people have to do is clean them up, take some nice photos, and list them on eBay or Poshmark.

Read full story
29 comments

Former teacher makes $560,000 on OnlyFans

If you’re reading this, chances are you have heard about OnlyFans by now. The site which has a paywall to gain access to content has risen in popularity over the past couple of years. Many people have discovered that they could make more than their 9-5 and slowly transitioned into a full-time content creator on OnlyFans.

Read full story

Mom builds a successful blog over 10 years while raising her children

Many people dream of owning an online business where they can work from home. The thought of being your own boss, working on something you’re passionate about and a flexible schedule sounds amazing. We recently connected with blogger, podcaster and business coach Camille Walker. Camille is a business ninja, she has been building online businesses for over a decade and now she is teaching others how they can achieve their dreams of doing the same.

Read full story

People are creating Faceless YouTube channels. They can keep their identity a secret, make money and quit their job

Faceless YouTube channels are becoming quite a hot topic. If you ask any young person what they would like to be when they grow up, they will probably say YouTuber or influencer. Many people think that if they have a YouTube channel they need to show their face and be in front of the camera, but some have figured out they don’t need to show their face or voice in videos and they’re making money from it.

Read full story
4 comments

Apple announces highly anticipated September event. Here’s what we can expect

It’s that time of year all the Apple fans have been waiting for. Apple announced that it will be holding an event on September 7, 2022 at the Steve Jobs Theatre and will be streamed live. This year they titled the announcement, “Far Out” to keep people guessing what the event may be about. The titles seem to always have a little clue as to what the theme of the event will be. Maybe they’ll make an announcement to something that has a release date that will be far out. Or maybe it has something to do with space. We could guess this a million times, but will truly find out on the 7th.

Read full story
New York City, NY

This Nurse made $117,000 last year from a food blog and she’s not quitting her job anytime soon

Helena Faustin is a 35-year-old NICU nurse from New York. Besides her passion for nursing, she started a food blog called “That Nurse Can Cook” where she showcases cooking videos. Over the past 4 years, she has spent time building this business and now her YouTube channel is almost reaching 100,000 subscribers.

Read full story

Employees are Quiet Quitting their jobs. They are burned-out and done going above and beyond

The term “quiet quitting” has been gaining popularity over the last month. Sparking many conversations about whether employees should be doing such a thing. What exactly does quiet quitting mean? Quiet quitting is when an employee doesn’t do anything more than what they contractually agreed upon for their job description. If the job hours are 9-5, the employee is coming in at 9 and leaving right at 5. They are not working over the expected hours or taking on extra projects unless being paid more. These employees are done going above and beyond for the company and will decline tasks unless they will be paid for them.

Read full story
136 comments
Indiana State

Indiana mother quits job after husband starts business to avoid daycare costs

I recently met a young man who started a lawn care business. Tyler from Indiana is a father of two and has figured out a way for his wife to stay home with the kids and avoid daycare costs altogether.

Read full story
11 comments

Blue Collar Side Hustles to start in 2022

Almost anyone can start a side hustle today, especially with the internet. Most have a network of people at their fingertips. With apps like Facebook and Instagram it can be quite easy to promote your idea to gain your first customers. But some people don’t know where to start. So I have made a list but specifically focused on service based side hustles.

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

Oregon man makes $177,000 renting out his backyard swimming pool

Jim Battan, an Oregon man that spent $110,000 building a beautiful backyard pool at his home in 2012, started renting out his swimming pool in September 2020 on an app called Swimply and since then has hosted around 9,000 people all while making a whopping $177,000. Swimply, an app that is very similar to Airbnb, but for swimming pools has allowed homeowners to turn their swimming pools into an income stream.

Read full story

Dryer vent cleaning businesses are making $1000s a year

If you’re reading this, chances are that you own a dryer. Did you know that people have their dryer vents cleaned every year to prevent dryer fires? There are millions of dryers in the United States and somebody has to clean them. The businesses cleaning them are making thousands a year! I became fascinated with this business and did some research to see what it would take to get started cleaning dryer vents. So, let’s dive in!

Read full story
Texas State

How a Texas teenage girl made $100,000 a year selling Slime on the internet

If you have little kids, you may have noticed slime is popular. Kids watch people make and play with slime on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Slime has become so incredibly popular that some kids have started businesses making and selling their slime.

Read full story

Many people worried about a recession in the United States

If you aren’t living under a rock then you have probably heard people talking about a recession. I read a quote recently that said, “A recession is when your neighbor loses their job. A depression is when you lose your job.” What is a recession? A recession can be defined as a period of economic decline, usually a decline in GDP for two quarters.

Read full story
2 comments

This guy made $100,000 with a Tiny Home Airbnb

*this article may contain affiliate links. Airbnb has changed how people vacation forever. It has also opened the door for many people to make money renting out their spaces. Rob Abasolo is one of those people that makes a decent income from his Airbnb. He shared his story in a YouTube video that started gaining some traction. What makes it more interesting is that the spaces he rents out are tiny homes.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California woman makes $1,900 a week driving for DoorDash

I think most of us know that DoorDash is a popular side hustle. But, can you make enough money from it that you could quit your 9-5 job? Roxanne Rojas, a DoorDash driver from California, was able to quit her job. Recently she had a TikTok video go viral showing how much she was making driving for DoorDash.

Read full story
13 comments
Indiana State

Indiana man makes $4000 a month picking up scrap metal part-time

We all have probably seen someone in our local town towing a trailer full of junk metal, but we never think just how much money is that worth?. We met a young man in Indiana who works a full-time job and picks up junk scrap metal from people, then hauls it to the scrapyard. This guy has a crazy amount of work ethic. He works from 3 AM to 11 AM and then goes out to pick up metal from people. Currently he can make about $4000 a month from this little side hustle. He is going out almost every day for pickups, and still has weekends with the family. He says, it seems like everyone has scrap metal that they need cleaned out of their garage or shed and they are really happy that someone is willing to help them remove it.

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy