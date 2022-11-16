Arizona couple makes money reselling clearance items from Target

Times sure have changed. Everybody used to have these normal 9-5 jobs, but now so many people have figured out alternative careers. One of those alternatives is an Amazon business utilizing FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon). This is where people will find profitable items to sell on Amazon and then send them to Amazon. From there Amazon handles all the packing and shipping to the customer.

This is exactly what one Arizona couple did. Juston and Kristen Herbert left their jobs in Finance and now search stores for profitable items they can resell on Amazon via FBA. On one of their trips they searched for clearance items at Target. According to The Morning Call, one of the items they were searching for were Contigo water bottles. They found 32 two-packs, sold on clearance for $5 each. The Herberts would resell the two-packs on Amazon for $19.95. Subtracting some taxes and fees, they'd clear $6.16 in profit. All told, the Herbert's 10-minute Target run earned them $198.

It’s not just Target that people are finding deals at. Many Amazon resellers are dining profitable products at Walmart, TJ Max, Marshall’s, Ross, and almost any store you can think of. With a little bit of research by scanning or looking up the products, people tend to find deals everywhere.

This is a great way to earn an extra income to pay down debt or actually replace your income and quit that 9-5 job. The Herberts say the idea is to buy a bunch of the same item and then resell those items for a nice profit. Since quitting their jobs in Finance, the Herbert’s estimate they will make around $150,000 in annual income.

