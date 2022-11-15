Woman quits her marketing job. Now she owns a lawn care business.

It’s not every day you hear of someone hanging up their office job for a career where they’re outside sweating and getting their hands dirty. But those office jobs aren’t that glamorous. A recent article this year from CNBC said, “About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a report from McKinsey and Co.” they also stated, “Nearly half of job-leavers are switching industries- About 48% of people who quit have pursued new opportunities in different industries, the report found.” So, we were excited when we got the chance to connect with Lawn care business owner and author Allison Hunter Voges, who quit her marketing job for a career in lawn care.

What inspired you to leave your marketing career behind for a career in lawn care?

I held a sales and marketing position at a prestigious golf course in Kentucky. It was a good job, but I always found myself wishing I was outside. As a lover of the outdoors, an office position just wasn’t for me it turned out. I applied for a position in turf management and was told, “None of the guys will get any work done, they’ll be too busy looking at you.” So I quit. I also did photography on the side for money, so I fell back on that. Later I moved back home and ironically ran into Blake(husband). He knew I was looking for work and he needed the extra help so he offered to let me work for him. It turned out I absolutely loved lawn care and, after some extensive training, was pretty good at it.

When did you and your husband start the business?

My husband began cutting yards when he was fourteen as a way to make some extra money. He did this all through college and after graduating with a Construction Management degree he moved to Colorado for a position in that industry. Eventually, he decided he wanted to move back home and grow his business. He got his applicator's license and began lawn treatments as well as mowing. A few years later he took a chance and hired me and I’ve been working with him ever since, nearly ten years now.

How have you focused on growing your business?

Blake already had a solid company that was growing steadily when I came into the picture, but I’ve been able to put my marketing degree to work for us as well. I focused on setting us apart from the big industry lawn care companies by promoting the fact that we were local and, after we eventually got married, we’re a family-owned and operated business. I created a Facebook page and did several promotions on social media. I also send out what we refer to as “love letters”, which basically are cards with a family photo and small note thanking our customers for being a part of our business and our lives. We sold the mowing side of our business a few years ago and expanded into aeration and over-seeding, which is basically what I run for our business. We have also worked hard to increase our lawn application contracts and continue to pick up new customers each year.

What do you love most about owning your business?

You cannot beat the freedom that comes with owning your own business. We definitely have those weeks where we are busting our butts sun up to sun down, but I also have the freedom; due to the seasonality of this type of work, to take a day off when I need to, or to choose my hours. A nine-to-five can have its perks, but I prefer the sense of freedom and the pride we get out of making this business the best in our area.

Do you have any advice for someone that wants to start a business, but hasn’t made the jump yet?

I’ve been a business owner since I was in high school. I started with my first job giving swim lessons at my house, then later owned a worm farm and sold worms to local bait shops in the county. Eventually, I started a photography business with one of my best friends, and it was very successful until I made the ultimate decision to put all of my time and energy into Voges Lawn Service instead. The best advice I can give is if at all possible, to start it while you’re still employed. This way, if it doesn’t work out you have something to fall back on. Plus, you may begin something and decide it just wasn’t right for you. Also, if it takes off and you love what you’re doing, then jump all in! Run with it. Be passionate about what you do and I guarantee you’ll find success.

