Will Elon Musk’s Twitter pay content creators money?

The creator economy is rapidly growing. There is more opportunity now than ever to make money online. According to Zippia, the Influencer marketing market is projected to have a CAGR of 8% through 2025 and YouTube has experienced a significant 30% growth in revenue over the past four years.

Twitter currently has a model called “Super Follow”, which is a subscription-based model a creator can offer to their followers. When followers pay for this subscription it is then shared with the creator. But can Twitter offer more than this to their creators? Recently The Verge provided an exchange between Elon and an employee that said, “Let’s just get a bunch of content creators that we think are cool on YouTube and say, “Hey, would you consider putting your content on Twitter, and we’ll pay you 10 percent more than YouTube and see how it goes?”

Since Elon Musk's $44 Billion purchase of Twitter, we have seen mass layoffs and the rollout of the $8 Blue check verification. There is no doubt Elon is great at building businesses. But will Twitter be a social media platform that also pays its creators? All of the biggest names in social pay their creators; YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok all pay creators for video content created.

It makes sense that if Twitter wants to compete with the rest of the social media giants it will have to pay the creators. Elon Musk tweeted on 10/30/22, “Bring back Vine” with 70% saying yes. Vine was a very popular video-sharing app similar to TikTok. Vine was owned by Twitter and launched in 2013, by 2015 had over 200 million users and then closed in 2017. The wheels are turning in Elon's mind as to how he can compete with the social media giants, while also giving back to the creators. With influencer marketing rising and more people figuring out ways to make money via content creation, Twitter may become more than just the bird app we are all used to.

I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.