Former teacher makes $560,000 on OnlyFans

If you’re reading this, chances are you have heard about OnlyFans by now. The site which has a paywall to gain access to content has risen in popularity over the past couple of years. Many people have discovered that they could make more than their 9-5 and slowly transitioned into a full-time content creator on OnlyFans.

That is exactly what happened to 40-year-old Louise Roberts , a math teacher who has since quit her teaching career because she has now created an income to be a full-time fitness model and content creator on OnlyFans. Her social media presence has taken off like a rocket, gaining more than 264,000 followers on TikTok and 193,000 on Instagram. According to Outkick , since Louise quit her teaching career she has earned more than $560,000. It makes total sense we are seeing many people quit their jobs for careers as content creators on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and now OnlyFans. People can create a career and gain a following around something they are passionate about. Whether that’s being a fitness model, teaching online gardening tutorials, or a podcast about their favorite hobby. The opportunities on the internet are becoming limitless. But that doesn’t mean the career doesn’t have its downsides. Louise has had former students try to find or message her once they found out she was a fitness model. She has had to block those former students and just move on with her life. She has bills to pay and has a career as a full-time fitness model and content creator. At the end of the day, you got to hand it to her. The financial upside compared to a career teaching is too great.