This Nurse made $117,000 last year from a food blog and she’s not quitting her job anytime soon

Helena Faustin is a 35-year-old NICU nurse from New York. Besides her passion for nursing, she started a food blog called “That Nurse Can Cook” where she showcases cooking videos. Over the past 4 years, she has spent time building this business and now her YouTube channel is almost reaching 100,000 subscribers.

According to CNBC, when she launched “That Nurse Can Cook” it cost her around $700 for groceries and production equipment. Helena says, last year her side hustle made $117,000 just from YouTube ad revenue, brand deals, and e-cookbook sales. She made $71,333 from e-book downloads, $39,030 from brand deals, and $7,523 from ad revenue.

Though she does still work in nursing, the success of the blog has allowed her to cut back on her hours a little bit. She does not think she will quit nursing anytime soon but does like that she has the stability of the two jobs if she had to choose between one of them.

When Helena first started the blog, she was so passionate about she worked on it almost every day she wasn’t working as a nurse. She spent her time researching, emailing, grocery shopping, and creating content.

One piece of advice she told CNBC, “You do not have to either sit behind a computer or work a traditional nine-to-five to have the life that you want,” Faustin says. “If you have a talent, harness that talent, learn as much as you can from it, and monetize that thing.”

So many people succeed in something they are passionate about. I think many people could see success too if they would research and stay consistent. Helena wasn’t an overnight success. She gained years of knowledge from family recipes and built her brand over four years, but stayed consistent. Consistency seems to be a key factor with side hustles that find success.

