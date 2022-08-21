Employees are Quiet Quitting their jobs. They are burned-out and done going above and beyond

The term “quiet quitting” has been gaining popularity over the last month. Sparking many conversations about whether employees should be doing such a thing.

What exactly does quiet quitting mean? Quiet quitting is when an employee doesn’t do anything more than what they contractually agreed upon for their job description. If the job hours are 9-5, the employee is coming in at 9 and leaving right at 5. They are not working over the expected hours or taking on extra projects unless being paid more. These employees are done going above and beyond for the company and will decline tasks unless they will be paid for them.

Why are employees Quiet Quitting?

Employees are burned-out and realizing that working more hours, and taking on additional tasks with no compensation or a small raise every year has not been a great ROI. Ed Zitron runs a media consulting business, told NPR "If you want people to go 'above and beyond,' compensate them for it. Give them $200. Pay them for the extra work," Zitron told NPR over email. "Show them the direct path from 'I am going above and beyond to 'I am being rewarded for doing so.'"

Working all the additional hours, taking on extra tasks coupled with stress, and the lack of work-life balance has made quiet quitting a popular topic. Start paying attention at your workplace, there are probably a few employees that are doing this.

Why is quiet quitting appealing to employees?

According to Bloomberg, work-life balance, passion projects and side hustles were all factors that quiet quitting employees had in common.

Work-Life Balance:

If you have kids, you may catch yourself wanting to spend more time with your family. After all, your kids will only be kids one time. So it seems natural to crave more time with family. Work at the office is “Never Ending”, you could stay there forever and work on projects, but you’ll never get time back with your family. Is it worth it to take on the extra projects and hours hoping management takes notice of your extraordinary dedication and work ethic for the company only to possibly grant you a 3% raise? Employees are closing their laptops, leaving 5, and making time for their kid's soccer games. Also, employees have personal interests outside of work. Maybe they would like to take a dance class or have a game night with friends.

Side Hustles:

Many employees are realizing if they are going to put in anymore time working, they should just work for themselves as it is a better ROI for the time they spend working. Maybe an employee has a side hustle mowing 5 lawns a week and makes $1000 a month or designs 2 websites for clients and makes $2000 a month. It’s not very likely the company will raise the salary of that employee by $1000-$2000 a month. Also, people are realizing it’s not such a bad idea to diversify their sources of income. Employees have other interests outside of work that may be passion projects for them. Employees would rather put their time into a passion and get paid rather than pour time into the office checking the boxes off for projects they’re barely being compensated for.

Many people are re-evaluating their relationship with work. Employees are questioning, do I want to live to work or work to live? Keep paying attention, employees may already be quiet quitting in your workplace.

