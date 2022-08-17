Indiana mother quits job after husband starts business to avoid daycare costs

Nick Davis

I recently met a young man who started a lawn care business. Tyler from Indiana is a father of two and has figured out a way for his wife to stay home with the kids and avoid daycare costs altogether.

His wife did go back to work but quickly realized that the majority of her paycheck would go towards daycare expenses. It didn’t make sense. If they weren’t going to have much money left over from working then they felt it would be more beneficial to stay home and raise the children. Tyler then started to explore the idea of starting a side hustle. Even if it was small, they would still be ahead because they are avoiding all expenses that come with daycare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1qwM_0hKaSsFg00
Element5 Digital

One idea he had was to start a lawn care business. He already owned a zero-turn mower and a trailer, so he figured he could mow lawns. So, he started mowing lawns and now makes a little over $1000 a month. He also booked all his customers within the first 2 weeks of starting his business!

How did he build this so fast?

Tyler made one post on his Facebook page showing he was starting a business mowing lawns. He had so much positive feedback and many friends and family shared his post. He had so many people reach out to him to have their lawn mowed. He then made a couple of posts in local selling groups on Facebook and was able to gain two more customers.

What are the benefits?

They love that they don’t have to pay for daycare and they can spend more time with their kids. Also, he feels like it’s not that much more work, just a few lawns on a Saturday morning.

He felt this is a business that he could start without investing a lot of money and just happened to see success rather quickly. He didn’t have to design a website or invest in marketing, though he wouldn’t mind doing that in the future. This business was something he could just share with family and friends on social media and it kind of took off.

I think many families would love the opportunity to raise their children while not losing money. It doesn’t have to be this cookie-cutter way of living anymore.

