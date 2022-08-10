Oregon man makes $177,000 renting out his backyard swimming pool

Jim Battan, an Oregon man that spent $110,000 building a beautiful backyard pool at his home in 2012, started renting out his swimming pool in September 2020 on an app called Swimply and since then has hosted around 9,000 people all while making a whopping $177,000. Swimply, an app that is very similar to Airbnb, but for swimming pools has allowed homeowners to turn their swimming pools into an income stream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6RNI_0hBk1vy800
Drew Dau

Jim told CNBC, “he has paid around $37,000 on maintenance over the past decade for the 26-foot by 18-foot pool and its pool house”. Jim estimates he and his wife spend 12 to 14 hours per week on their side hustle cleaning and testing the water's chemicals to managing all the bookings.

They charge $70 per hour for five people and the rate rises with more people and longer durations. Jim also rents out the swimming pool in the winter, keeping the pool at 90 degrees, and offers guests heated blankets. Jim also estimates that many of the swimmers are returning customers. Swimply takes a 15% cut from every booking, but they are finding you the customers, so it’s worth it.

Always interesting to see the different side hustles people have. We are seeing more opportunities for people to turn assets into income streams. With apps like Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Vrbo, and now Swimply, we are bound to encounter even more opportunity to make money in the future.

