Dryer vent cleaning businesses are making $1000s a year

If you’re reading this, chances are that you own a dryer. Did you know that people have their dryer vents cleaned every year to prevent dryer fires? There are millions of dryers in the United States and somebody has to clean them. The businesses cleaning them are making thousands a year! I became fascinated with this business and did some research to see what it would take to get started cleaning dryer vents. So, let’s dive in!

Set up an email

This is an easy step. You’ll need an email to communicate to your customers for bidding, invoicing, and questions. You can use something easy like Gmail.

Create a website

This one sounds challenging but has been made incredibly easy with multiple drag n’ drop services to help you create your site. If you can send photos to your mom, then you can make a website. Many people use a service like Wix or Squarespace to make their website. I have used Wix personally, which was super easy. Very professional-looking designs.

Also, you don’t need a bunch of pages on your site. Just make your home page, list what your company is about/services, and a contact page with a contact box(really easy to add with Wix) so customers can reach out to you for questions/bids.

How to get customers?!

Make a Google My Business account. Just Google this and it will walk you through the steps. It is very important to add your new website to this too. This is very easy to set up.

A Google My Business account is what shows up when people are searching for a service in their local area.

For example, people will search- Dryer Vent Cleaning in Orlando, Florida.

Usually, the top 3 Dryer Vent Cleaners in the area will pop up. Competition usually isn’t that big of a deal. Some of these companies don’t even have websites or the websites aren’t very nice.

Next, make a business account on the Next Door App. You can Google this and it will walk you through it. Many people are using the Next Door app. It’s kind of like Facebook, but specifically for someone’s surrounding neighborhood and town. Many people on this app ask each other for recommendations such as lawn care, plumbers, daycare, etc. There is definitely some potential here!

How much do businesses charge to clean dryer vents?

When I was researching, many would charge $120-$200. This will probably depend on your area. They also recommended cleaning every 6 months or at least one time a year.

What kind of equipment do they use?

You don’t need a lot. I saw some companies using generic dryer vent cleaning equipment you can buy on Amazon.

How do they invoice and get paid?

They could use something like Square if they wanted to have everything in one place and invoice through email or collect a check since they will be on the job site.

How do they keep customers for the next cleaning?

Since they have been emailing the customers from invoicing, they will have their email. So, when it’s been 6 months or a year from the initial cleaning they can reach back out and put them on the schedule.

Rinse and repeat. Once your website and Google My Business are set up, you can focus on working and networking with people.

