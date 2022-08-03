How a Texas teenage girl made $100,000 a year selling Slime on the internet

If you have little kids, you may have noticed slime is popular. Kids watch people make and play with slime on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Slime has become so incredibly popular that some kids have started businesses making and selling their slime.

Many businesses market their slime by making videos on social media gaining thousands and sometimes millions of viewers who eventually buy slim from their online store.

How much can a slime business make?

Samantha Zumwalt. A teenager from Texas. Started her slime business after begging her mom for materials to make slime. Then she soon listed slime for sale on Etsy. She had so much success that many platforms wanted to share her story. The business started slow, but she slowly grew to 20 to 40 orders during the week and on the weekends she would receive 50 to 100 orders, she told Inside Edition. Now, she has 100 different slimes to choose from with prices up to $30 a jar depending on the size. What’s crazy is this slime business is now pulling in six figures a year. Samantha has also expanded her slime sales on Amazon. What’s nice about Etsy and Amazon is that there is already traffic on those sites.

How can you start a slime business?

Start by watching videos on YouTube to learn how to make slime and then research where to buy supplies to make it. Then, figure out how you want to market it. People can make creative or interactive videos on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram Reels to direct traffic to their store. For example, I have seen really creative ASMR videos that don’t show a person, they just show the slime. People can easily set up a Shopify store to sell slime. Or, use a platform to sell that already has traffic to sell slime. These platforms would be sites like Etsy or Amazon.

