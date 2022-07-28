California woman makes $1,900 a week driving for DoorDash

I think most of us know that DoorDash is a popular side hustle. But, can you make enough money from it that you could quit your 9-5 job? Roxanne Rojas, a DoorDash driver from California, was able to quit her job. Recently she had a TikTok video go viral showing how much she was making driving for DoorDash.

The video has been viewed 2.8 million times and shows her DoorDash screen with the amount of money she is making. No joke, Roxanne is averaging $1300-$1900 a week! Not including Uber eats. This probably varies all over the United States. I know some people in the Midwest averaging $600-$700 a week. Obviously, people are saying “Wow!” With many questioning just how many miles she is driving, gas cost and what about taxes?

Her husband did upload a video on TikTok showing that their car averaged 47.3 mpg. As for tax write-offs, KeeperTax has a great article about taxes for DoorDash. They show that you can write off the gas, maintenance, car insurance, and so much more. For further questions about taxes for DoorDash drivers, you can visit the tax guide section of DoorDash.

Depending on the area people can definitely make this amount of money, especially paired up with other delivery services like UberEats, Instacart, Shipt, or Walmart’s Spark. As always these stories are inspiring. It’s always great seeing someone create financial freedom for themselves and their family.

