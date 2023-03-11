Escape to Paradise: Orlando's Best Beaches for a Day Trip Adventure!

Explore all the best Central Florida Beaches Photo by Jono Hirst on Unsplash

When people think of Orlando, they often think of theme parks, but what many don't realize is that Orlando is also home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Florida. With its close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, there are a variety of beaches to choose from. In this day trip guide, we will explore Orlando's best beaches and provide tips on how to make the most out of your beach day.

Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach is one of the most popular beaches in the Orlando area, and for good reason. With its wide stretch of sand, crystal-clear waters, and consistent waves, it's a surfer's paradise. The beach is also home to the iconic Cocoa Beach Pier, which offers a variety of dining options and shops.

One tip for visiting Cocoa Beach is to arrive early. The beach tends to get crowded later in the day, so arriving early will ensure that you get a prime spot on the sand. It's also important to bring plenty of sunscreen and water, as the Florida sun can be intense.

New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach is a bit further from Orlando, but it's worth the trip for its laid-back atmosphere and natural beauty. The beach is known for its soft sand and pristine waters, which makes it a popular spot for swimming and sunbathing. The beach is also home to several parks and nature trails, which are perfect for those who want to explore the natural beauty of the area.

One tip for visiting New Smyrna Beach is to bring a picnic lunch. The beach has several picnic areas, which are a great spot to relax and enjoy the ocean views. It's also a good idea to bring a pair of binoculars, as the beach is home to a variety of bird species.

Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Beach is located on the Gulf of Mexico and is known for its white sand and turquoise waters. The beach is a popular spot for families, as it offers a variety of activities such as parasailing, paddleboarding, and beach volleyball. The beach is also home to several restaurants and shops, which makes it a great spot for a day trip.

One tip for visiting Clearwater Beach is to arrive early and park in one of the lots near the beach. The lots tend to fill up quickly, so arriving early will ensure that you get a spot. It's also a good idea to bring a beach umbrella, as the Florida sun can be intense.

Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach is located about an hour's drive from Orlando and is known for its hard-packed sand, which makes it a popular spot for driving on the beach. The beach is also home to several attractions such as the Daytona International Speedway and the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

One tip for visiting Daytona Beach is to bring a camera. The beach offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, and the sunrises and sunsets are especially beautiful. It's also important to bring plenty of water and snacks, as there are limited food options on the beach.

Final Thoughts

Orlando's best beaches offer a variety of experiences, from surfing to sunbathing to exploring nature. By planning ahead and taking advantage of some of the tips mentioned above, you can make the most out of your beach day and create memories that will last a lifetime. Whether you're a local or a tourist, the beaches near Orlando are definitely worth a visit.