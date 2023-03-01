Zero-waste and plastic-free cleaning tips for a more sustainable home

Reduce your footprint one step at a time Photo by Jas Min on Unsplash

Living a sustainable lifestyle is becoming more and more important as we recognize the negative impact we have on our environment. One area where we can make a significant impact is in the products we use to clean our homes. Most cleaning products come in plastic containers and are filled with harsh chemicals that are harmful to both our health and the environment. Thankfully, there are many zero-waste and plastic-free cleaning tips we can incorporate into our routines to create a more sustainable home.

Use reusable cleaning tools

Switching to reusable cleaning tools is an excellent way to reduce waste and save money in the long run. Instead of using disposable wipes or paper towels, opt for washable cloths that can be used again and again. Microfiber cloths are a great choice as they can be washed and reused multiple times and are effective at cleaning surfaces without the need for harsh chemicals.

Make your own cleaning products

Another way to reduce waste and avoid harsh chemicals is by making your cleaning products at home. Most cleaning solutions can be made with simple ingredients such as vinegar, baking soda, and essential oils. Not only is this a more eco-friendly option, but it's also much cheaper than buying commercial products.

Use natural alternatives to harsh chemicals

If you prefer to use commercial cleaning products, look for brands that use natural ingredients and avoid harsh chemicals such as bleach or ammonia. There are many eco-friendly cleaning brands on the market that use plant-based ingredients and come in reusable or recyclable packaging.

Opt for refillable products

Another way to reduce waste is by using refillable cleaning products. Many companies offer refillable cleaning products, such as laundry detergent or dish soap, that come in reusable containers. This is a great way to reduce packaging waste and save money in the long run.

Compost food waste

Composting food waste is an excellent way to reduce waste and create nutrient-rich soil for plants. Instead of throwing food scraps in the trash, start a compost bin in your backyard or look for local composting services.

Creating a more sustainable home is a process that takes time and effort. However, by incorporating these zero-waste and plastic-free cleaning tips, you can make a significant impact on the environment and create a healthier home for you and your family. Remember, small changes add up, and every effort counts towards a more sustainable future.