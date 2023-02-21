How To Deal With Annoying Spam Phone Calls

They are annoying, figure out how to stop them. Photo by Hassan OUAJBIR on Unsplash

With the rise of technological advancements, spam phone calls have become a prevalent issue that can be frustrating and intrusive for many people. However, there are several ways that individuals can handle spam phone calls to minimize their impact on their daily lives.

One effective way to handle spam phone calls is to simply ignore them. If you receive a call from an unfamiliar number, let it go to voicemail. This way, you can avoid potential scams or unwanted solicitations.

Another option is to block the number. Most smartphones have the capability to block numbers, which can help prevent future spam calls. If you receive a spam call from a number that you do not recognize, you can add it to your blocked numbers list to prevent any future calls from that number.

Using a call blocker app can also be an effective method of handling spam phone calls. These apps work by analyzing incoming calls and blocking numbers that have been flagged as spam. Some popular call-blocking apps include Truecaller, Hiya, and Nomorobo.

Furthermore, individuals can register their phone numbers with the National Do Not Call Registry. This registry is managed by the Federal Trade Commission and allows individuals to add their phone numbers to a list that telemarketers are not allowed to call. While this does not guarantee that you will not receive any spam calls, it can reduce the number of unwanted calls you receive.

Lastly, it is important to remain cautious and vigilant when answering phone calls from unfamiliar numbers. Never give out personal information, such as your Social Security number or credit card information, to unknown callers. If the caller claims to be from a legitimate organization, such as a bank or government agency, hang up and call the organization directly to verify the legitimacy of the call.

Spam phone calls can be a nuisance for many people. However, by using methods such as ignoring the call, blocking the number, using a call blocker app, registering with the Do Not Call Registry, and remaining cautious when answering unfamiliar calls, individuals can effectively handle spam phone calls and reduce their impact on their daily lives.