Make your event a shining success! Photo by Julien Maculan on Unsplash

Organizing an event can be a daunting task, especially if it's your first time. You need to consider a lot of things like location, decorations, food, and most importantly, bathroom facilities. When you're hosting an event outdoors or in a location where there are no bathroom facilities, renting a porta potty can be the perfect solution. In this article, we'll discuss how to rent a porta potty for your event.

Step 1: Determine the Number of Guests

The first step to renting a porta potty is to determine the number of guests you will have at your event. You need to know this information so that you can determine how many porta potties you will need. As a general rule, you should have at least one porta potty for every 50 guests.

Step 2: Decide on the Type of Porta Potty

There are different types of porta potties available for rent. You need to decide which type of porta potty will best suit your needs. Some of the most common types of porta potties include standard, deluxe, and ADA-compliant. Standard porta potties are the most basic and economical option, while deluxe porta potties offer more features such as hand sanitizers and sinks. ADA-compliant porta potties are designed for individuals with disabilities and are larger in size.

Step 3: Consider the Duration of the Event

The duration of the event will also impact the rental cost of the porta potty. Most rental companies charge a flat fee for a certain period of time, with additional fees for each additional day. It's important to determine the duration of the event so that you can choose the appropriate rental package.

Step 4: Look for a Reputable Rental Company

When it comes to renting a porta potty, it's important to work with a reputable rental company. Look for a company that has been in business for a while and has a good reputation in the industry. You can read reviews online or ask for referrals from friends and family.

Step 5: Plan for Delivery and Pickup

Once you've found a rental company, you need to plan for delivery and pickup of the porta potties. The rental company should be able to deliver and set up the porta potties at the event site. You should also discuss the pickup schedule so that you know when the porta potties will be removed.

In conclusion, renting a porta potty for your event is a great solution when you don't have access to bathroom facilities. By following these simple steps, you can ensure that you choose the right type of porta potty and work with a reputable rental company. With the right porta potty rental, you can provide your guests with a comfortable and convenient bathroom experience, and make your event a success.

