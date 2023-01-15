How to Handle Spam Phone Calls

Stop the calls from the source Photo by yang miao - Unsplash

Spam phone calls can be a nuisance and a distraction, taking up valuable time and potentially exposing you to scams or fraud. However, there are steps you can take to reduce the number of unwanted calls you receive and protect yourself from potential harm.

First, register your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry. This registry is maintained by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and allows you to opt-out of receiving most telemarketing calls. Once you've registered your number, it should take 31 days for your number to be removed from telemarketing call lists. Keep in mind that registering your number will not stop all unwanted calls. This is because there are some types of calls that are still permitted, such as calls from political organizations, charities, and survey takers.

Second, be cautious about incoming calls from numbers you don't recognize. If a caller asks for personal information, such as your Social Security number or credit card information, hang up immediately. Legitimate companies and organizations typically do not ask for this type of information over the phone. If you're unsure if a call is legitimate, don't hesitate to check the caller's number online to see if it's been reported as a spam or scam number.

Third, use the call-blocking features on your phone. Many phone companies and service providers now offer call-blocking features that allow you to stopnt calls from specific numbers. You can also use third-party apps, such as Call Blocker or Truecaller, to block unwanted calls.

Fourth, be wary of caller ID spoofing. Scammers can use technology to make their calls appear to be coming from a different number, which can make it difficult to know if a call is legitimate. If a caller ID looks suspicious or unfamiliar, don't answer the call or provide any personal information.

Fifth, report unwanted calls to the FTC. The FTC uses the information it receives from consumers to identify illegal callers and take action against them. You can file a complaint online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

In conclusion, spam phone calls can be a nuisance, but there are steps you can take to reduce the number of unwanted calls you receive. By registering your number with the National Do Not Call Registry, being cautious of incoming calls from numbers you don't recognize, using call-blocking features, being wary of caller ID spoofing and reporting unwanted calls to the FTC, you can take control of your phone and protect yourself from potential harm.

