What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place Market

Seattle's Pike Place Market is a food lover's paradise. Located near the waterfront, the market is home to a wide variety of vendors selling fresh produce, seafood, and other specialty foods. Here are some of the delicious things you can eat at Pike Place Market:

Fresh seafood. One of the most famous foods at Pike Place Market is seafood. You can find everything from Dungeness crab to oysters to salmon. Be sure to try the famous fish toss at the Pike Place Fish Market, where the fishmongers throw fish back and forth to each other as they fill orders. Bakery items. The market is home to several bakeries that offer a wide variety of baked goods, including bread, pastries, and cookies. You can find everything from classic chocolate chip cookies to more unusual flavors like lavender shortbread. Local produce. Pike Place Market is a convenient place to buy fresh, locally grown produce. You'll find a variety of fruit and vegetables, including some less common items like kiwi berries and heirloom tomatoes. Cheese. The market is home to several cheese shops that offer a wide variety of local and imported cheeses. You can find everything from soft and creamy Brie to sharp and tangy cheddar. Gourmet chocolates. If you have a sweet tooth, be sure to stop by one of the market's chocolate shops. You'll find an array of artisanal chocolates made with high-quality cocoa and locally sourced berries and nuts. International cuisine. Pike Place Market is home to a number of international food vendors, so you can try foods from around the world. You'll find everything from Korean BBQ to Italian gelato to Mexican street food. Craft beers and local wines. If you're in the mood for a drink, Pike Place Market has you covered. You can find craft beers and local wines from the Pacific Northwest at several of the market's bars and restaurants.

Whether you're in the mood for fresh seafood, locally-grown produce, or artisanal chocolates, Pike Place Market has something for everyone. So next time you're in Seattle, be sure to stop by and see what this iconic market has to offer.