My Tips to using Uber in New York City

Make Traveling Easier with Uber Photo by Dan Gold - Unsplash

Using Uber in New York City can be a convenient and cost-effective way to get around the bustling metropolis. However, there are a few tips and tricks you can follow to make your Uber experience in New York City even better.

Know your pickup location. One of the most critical things to consider when using Uber in New York City is where you should request a pickup. In most cases, it's wise to schedule a pickup at a location that is easy for the driver to access, such as a curb or a designated pickup spot. Avoid requesting a pickup at a location that is difficult for the driver to access, such as a pedestrian plaza or a busy intersection. Use the "Fare Split" feature. If you are traveling with friends or coworkers, you can utilize the "Fare Split" feature to divide the cost of the ride between multiple people. To use this feature, simply tap on the "Fare Split" button in the app and select the people you want to split the fare with. Use the "Notes" feature to communicate with your driver. If you have specific instructions for your driver, such as a preferred route or a request to stop at a specific location, you can use the "Notes" feature to communicate this information. Simply tap the "Notes" button in the app and type out your instructions. Request an UberXL for larger groups or extra luggage. If you are traveling with a huge group or have a lot of luggage, you may want to consider requesting an UberXL. This is a larger vehicle that can accommodate more passengers and luggage. Take advantage of Uber's loyalty program. If you use Uber frequently in New York City, you may want to sign up for the company's loyalty program, Uber Rewards. This program offers a variety of perks and benefits to frequent users, including discounts on rides, priority pickups, and access to exclusive events and experiences. Use the "Quiet Mode" feature. If you need some peace and quiet during your ride, you can use the "Quiet Mode" feature to let your driver know that you do not want to engage in conversation. Simply tap the "Quiet Mode" button in the app to activate this feature. Consider using Uber Pool for a cheaper ride. If you don't mind sharing your ride with other passengers, you can use the Uber Pool feature to get a cheaper ride. With Uber Pool, you will share your ride with other passengers who are also traveling in the same direction, which can help to lower the cost of your ride. Leave a review for your driver. After your ride is complete, you can leave a review for your driver in the app. This is a helpful way to provide feedback on your experience and help other riders make informed decisions about their rides.

By following these tips, you can make the most of your Uber experience in New York City. Whether you are a tourist or a local, Uber can be a convenient and cost-effective way to get around the city.