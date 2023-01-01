Where To Play In the Snow Near Los Angeles

Snow sleds, snow angles and snowball fights - oh my! Photo by Michal Janek - Unsplash

Los Angeles may be known for its sunny skies and warm weather. However, it's still possible to experience the fun of playing in the snow with your kids if you're willing to travel a short distance. Here are a few places near Los Angeles where you can take your family to enjoy some winter activities.

One option is Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood, located about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. With over 80 acres of skiable terrain, Mountain High is a popular destination for skiing and snowboarding. The resort also has a tubing park and offers lessons for beginners.

Another option is Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs, about 100 miles east of Los Angeles. This resort offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding, as well as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snow tubing. Snow Valley also has a children's ski and snowboard school and rentals are available.

If you're looking for a more rustic, backcountry experience, you might consider the Big Bear Lake area, about 110 miles east of Los Angeles. Big Bear Lake is home to two ski resorts – Snow Summit and Bear Mountain – as well as numerous trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. The area also has a number of rental shops where you can get the equipment you need.

No matter which destination you choose, it's wise to be prepared for cold weather and dress appropriately. Make sure to pack warm layers, hats, gloves, and other winter gear to keep you and your family comfortable during your day in the snow.

Overall, there are many options for enjoying a winter wonderland just a short drive from Los Angeles. Whether you prefer downhill skiing or snowshoeing through the woods, you'll find a variety of activities to choose from. In addition, you'll have plenty of opportunities to make lasting memories with your kids.