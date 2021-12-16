Planning For Backpacking Abroad

Backpacking is the way to go Eric Dekker Pexels

Backpacking Abroad: Planning

If you’re going backpacking abroad for the first time it can seem like there’s a lot to take in. But you do need to make sure you’re as prepared as possible before you set out, so as to avoid problems later on. Doing research before you book anything, or decide on which country or countries you’re visiting, is a great way of getting excited about where you’re travelling to as well, which is part of the fun.

Backpacking Abroad: Budgeting

Having a budget planned is a big part of making sure your backpacking abroad goes smoothly. You need money to be able to take on an endeavour like this, and not just for flights or accommodation but also for all the surprises you might face along the way. You don’t have to spend everything you take with you, but it’s a good idea to have a lot of cash at your disposal before you head out, otherwise you might get into serious difficulties backpacking abroad.

Backpacking Abroad: Flights

Flights are expensive at the moment, due to the large amount of tax that you have to pay on them. Make sure to reserve tickets a long time before you travel to get the best deal and give you a structure to plan to as well. You should look into open jaw flights. These give you the option to leave from a different airport to the one you flew in from, which means you don’t have to go back to the start of your journey at the end, so you’re always going forwards.

Backpacking Abroad: Accommodation

With accommodation you can play things a bit by ear once you’re on the ground, but don’t turn up at a place and expect there to be room. You should check online as much as possible and book in advance to make sure you aren’t disappointed. Booking early also saves money, and it’s especially crucial for the first place you’ll stay, as your flight may get in late, and you’ll probably feel quite tired whenever you arrive.

The rest of your backpacking abroad checklist should be about the nitty-gritty: make sure you visa is correct for the place you’re visiting, get good travel insurance, and make sure you have all the jabs you need to avoid a nasty illness.