What To Pack For A Weekend Music Festival

Party On Pexels Sebastian Ervi

It’s getting to that time of year when weekend music festivals are becoming much more prolific. For all men heading off to a festival, here are a few important things you should remember to take with you when you go. Firstly, it’s a really good idea to take a pair of rubber boots with you, as these are ideal for all those muddy festival fields. They’ll also help to save your favorite pair of sneakers from almost certain ruin, so are a music festival must-have, unless you just don't care about the shoes anymore.

Also, the ideal outfit for a weekend music festival is lightweight & waterproof. No matter how sunny and summery the weatherman says it’s going to be, you can never quite trust the weather and things can turn rainy in an instant, so protect all your other clothes with some good waterproof gear. Not only will this mean you have to take less other stuff with you if it gets dirty then you can just wipe it down afterward with a sponge – simple and useful.

Many people also go to weekend music festivals for the entire experience and stay overnight. If you plan to do this, then you should make sure you take a good tent with you. This will give you a base to go back to and somewhere to store your stuff while you’re off watching bands. Something easy to spot and brightly colored is generally a good idea, as searching for your tent in a field full of them can sometimes be a little bit tricky.

You might also want to consider taking your own food and drinks with you. Not all music festivals allow you to do this as they like you to buy things from their chosen providers or sponsors, so check out whether you’re able to take things in before you go. If you are allowed to take in food and drink, then this can often be a good way of saving money as festivals can be expensive! It also means you won’t have to spend ages queuing as well, missing out on the music.

One last thing to take to a weekend music festival is something from your favorite band or artist. Most men go to festivals because there’s a particular group they want to see, so dig out your band-related t-shirts and hoodies to show your support. Lots of people do this, so it’s a good way of identifying fellow fans. It also means you’ll have something to talk about with strangers as it’ll be easy to identify a shared interest.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.