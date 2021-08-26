Blue Ridge, VA

Travel Tips For Blue Ridge Mountains VA

Nick Davies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vrh7S_0bdMS3P700
Enjoy the view!Pexels Martin Damboldt

Visitors looking for a getaway or outdoor vacation in Blue Ridge Mountains VA don’t necessarily have to live off the land. This is the land of Thomas Jefferson and over half a million visitors come to Charlottesville every year just to visit his plantation home here. The point is that there are excellent facilities for visitors in the mountain foothills.

These facilities include several excellent hotels specifically convenient for Monticello visitors. Monticello, by the way, is the name of Thomas Jefferson’s mountain plantation. But before getting to the accommodations, maybe it would be better to cover the best ways for visitors to reach here, and some of the other things to see.

The fastest way is to fly in straight to Charlottesville-Albemarle airport. There are daily flights from here to Atlanta, Detroit, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York. Another easy way is to drive from Richmond, a 70-mile trip.

There are also park visitors and road trippers on the Blue Ridge Parkway who end up here. America’s Favorite Drive has one end at Shenandoah National Park, which is just 22 miles off. For these national park visitors, a stay in the shadows of the mountains here provides a fitting end to their long road trip.

Another lot are those braving the Appalachian Trail. Some of the hikers take a break or wrap up their hike here, and spend some time checking out the landmarks like Monticello and the Natural Bridge. Many of these hikers too end up staying in hotels in the mountain foothills.

Charlottesville has its own share of attractions for visitors, including the Downtown Pedestrian Mall and the famed Paramount Theater. Then there’s also the massive University of Virginia that is worth a look-see. The list of local attractions is rounded up by the homes of James Madison (Montpelier) and James Monroe (Ashlawn-Highlands).

As for what to expect in a hotel, it’s pretty much on par with industry standards. Most offer free high-speed internet with an outdoor pool and onsite restaurant. There might also be an onsite fitness center and business travelers will like as not to have access to a business center and meeting rooms with catering options.

Families will like as not enjoy a stay here just as much since most hotels are pet-friendly and offer daily housekeeping, on-site laundry, and dry-cleaning services. Keep an eye out for hotels where onsite restaurants offer ‘Kids Eat Free programs. The summary of it is that travelers visiting Blue Ridge Mountains VA will remember the trip not just for the landmarks and sheer natural beauty, but also for the excellent service and facilities.

