Staff Shortages Cause Hundreds of More Flight Cancellations

Nick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fazqz_0dWHpASi00
Photo by Sourav Mishra from PexelsPhoto by Sourav Mishra from Pexels

As the Omicron variant continues to cause a slew of cases across the globe this holiday season, many alterations have been made to travel. With 454 flight cancellations on Christmas Eve in only the US, the 110 million US citizens traveling this holiday season are only pushing along the surge of cases that cause all the cancellations of flights.

However, now, in addition to the cancellations due to the worry for the spread of Covid, there are cancellations due to staff shortages. According to FlightAware, 2,200 flights were canceled on Sunday, December 26th, 2,800 on Saturday, Christmas Day, and 2,000 on Christmas Eve, December 24th.

In particular, JetBlue, Delta, and United airlines were notable for canceling flights due to staff shortages. JetBlue according to FlightAware canceled 10 percent of its flights, Delta canceled 5 percent, and United canceled 4 percent. Of course, the cancellations are not solely due to staff shortages, however, according to NBC News, "Delta, United, and JetBlue have blamed the omicron variant of the coronavirus for staffing shortages that forced cancellations."

In a statement, United said that "The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.”

Delta also issued a statement, in which according to the Denver Post it said "that it canceled flights Friday because of the impact of omicron and possibility of bad weather after it had “exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying.”

However, there are still some airlines within the US who haven't said that they've been disrupted by Covid. According to the Denver Post, "American Airlines said it had “nothing to report,” while Southwest Airlines said, “things are running smoothly.”

With constant changes and alterations being made by the pandemic, every thing is up in the air for travel during the remainder of this holiday season.

Source: https://www.denverpost.com/2021/12/24/airlines-cancel-flights-due-to-covid-staffing-shortages/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# covid# breaking news# flight cancellation# omicron

Comments / 1

Published by

Hi there, I'm Nick! A writer on medium, quora, and now newsbreak! I hope you enjoy my content!

New York State
92 followers

More from Nick

How Much Quora Paid Me For 23 Million Content Views

First, I would like to say this is not sponsored and obviously wouldn't be because I'm talking about how low Quora pays... Instead, I'm trying to just give insight to interested writers about how much Quora pays for a lot of views...

Read full story

3 Reasons Why Getting Bored is Good

You’ve probably read the title and are starting at it in disbelief. And trust me, I would too. But I’m far from kidding. Getting bored is good…. Photo by Natalie from PexelsPhoto by Natalie from Pexels.

Read full story

Webb Space Telescope Launched on Christmas Day

Photo by Pixabay from PexelsPhoto by Pixabay from Pexels. After months of delay and hardships, the Webb Space telescope launched on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2021. The telescope lifted off from the Guiana Space Center at 7:20 am EST and was live-streamed by Nasa on multiple channels across the globe.

Read full story
7 comments

454 Flights on Christmas Eve Have Been Cancelled In The US Due To Covid

Photo by Ahmed Muntasir from PexelsPhoto by Ahmed Muntasir from Pexels. As the Omicron variant sees a surge of cases this holiday season, many alterations have been made to travel within the US and on a global scale in general. In the US, 454 flights have been canceled by airlines on Christmas eve as many people continue to fly with Omicron Covid cases on the rise. According to CNN Business, "2.19 million people at airports across the country on Thursday, the highest figure since the uptick in holiday travel started a week ago."

Read full story
3 comments

Unexpected Record High Warmth Is On The Way For Christmas In Some Parts of The US

Mikhail Nilov from PexelsMikhail Nilov from Pexels. Christmas this year for many parts of the US is going to see some extremely unexpected weather. According to weather.com Christmas specifically is going to see "unseasonably warm air and daytime highs...running as much as 25 to even 30 degrees above average" in parts of the states.

Read full story
6 comments

3 Things To Consider Before Starting a Side Hustle

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from PexelsAndrea Piacquadio. Side hustles can do so much for you. They can provide you with opportunities to pursue something you love, reach financial freedom, and live your life without the stress of money.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy