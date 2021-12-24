Unexpected Record High Warmth Is On The Way For Christmas In Some Parts of The US

AccuWeather

Christmas this year for many parts of the US is going to see some extremely unexpected weather. According to weather.com Christmas specifically is going to see "unseasonably warm air and daytime highs...running as much as 25 to even 30 degrees above average" in parts of the states.

This is not out of the blue, however, because according to AccuWeather, "record warmth has been a common occurrence around the country this December." The article continued, stating that it expects this whether to continue into Christmas and potentially beyond. In particular, the past weekend was extremely warm in this part of the US, with extremely old and long-lasting records having been broken.

AccuWeather pinpoints the reason for this unexpected weather on both a high-pressure system that will take shape over the Southeast and a storm that is expected to spin over the Rockies. The article provided further reasoning, saying that "very warm air originating from Mexico will be pulled northward into the south-central U.S."

States Affected By The Record High Warmth In The Past

In the recent past, there have been recording highs on Christmas for several of the southern central American States. In both 2015 and 2016, we saw record highs in...

Dallas: December 25, 2016, 80 degrees, breaking the record

Nashville: December 25, 2016, 76 degrees, breaking the record

Oklahoma City: December 25, 2016, 73 degrees, breaking the record

States Expected To Be Affected By The Record High Warmth

Dallas: December 25, 2021, 79 degrees, one degree less than the record.

Houston: currently the record is 82 and it is predicted for temperatures to get near

New Orleans: currently the record is 79 and it is predicted for temperatures to get near

Nashville and Atlanta: highs predicted to be into the 60s, 10-15 degrees or so above the average

What Does This Mean For the Holiday and Travel?

Holiday travel, although the unexpected weather is high warmth, can still be affected. The warmth might come with potentially high-speed winds, specifically on Christmas Eve; making traveling conditions dangerous around this area due to a newfound potential for wildfires and fires to start more easily.