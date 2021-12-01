Nation's Rent Growth Continued Slowing Last Month, But Prices Remain Well Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Nicholas E. Barron

Nationwide rent growth is finally slowing down, according to Apartment List’s latest data.

In its December Rent Report, the company shows the nation’s rent index ticked up just 0.1% in Nov. That compares to 0.8% rent growth in Oct. and 1.9% in Sep.

While more gradual rent increases are likely good news to many renters, rents continue to rise faster than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pace of rent growth has been cooling rapidly for the past few months,” Apartment List said. “But growth is still outpacing pre-pandemic trends, with the slight uptick this month coming at a time of year when seasonality normally causes prices to dip.”

The nation’s median rent, $1,312, is up 17.8% so far this year.

Still, renters looking for a silver lining in last month’s rental data can find it, at least in many of the country’s biggest cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYx2w_0dB7Pc9200
Photo by VAZHNIK from Pexels

Where rents dropped the most

Rents dropped last month in 53 of the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas.

Boise experienced the country’s steepest rent decline for the second consecutive month. Median rent prices in that city dropped 3.7% in Nov.

Even with the decrease, Boise’s rent remains 32% higher than it was before the pandemic. An Oxford Economics study declared last month that Boise was the nation’s least affordable housing market.

Other costly cities with significant rent drops last month include San Francisco (-2.7%), Seattle (-2.1%), and Boston (-1.9%).

Nationwide, median rent prices dropped last month in 78 of the country’s 100 largest metro areas.

Despite decreases, rent growth outpaces pre-pandemic levels

Decreasing rents are expected each Nov., according to Apartment List.

What’s unique about this year is how high median rent prices remain after phenomenal price growth since Jan.

“A slowdown in rent growth during the fall and winter is typical due to seasonality in this market, but this year the seasonal slowdown is capping a year that has been characterized by unprecedented price increases,” Apartment List said.

Apartment List estimates the nation’s median rent of $1,312 is $117 higher than it would be if rent growth since the pandemic had mirrored the 2018’s and 2019’s rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f82gn_0dB7Pc9200
Image provided by Apartment List

Why rent price growth may continue to slow

Looking ahead, Apartment List sees reasons to think decelerating rent growth may continue.

The company’s vacancy index, which measures the country’s number of unoccupied rental units, increased to 4.2% in Nov. That’s up from a low of 3.8% in August.

“If our vacancy rate continues to increase in the coming months, it’s likely that rent growth will also continue to cool,” Apartment List said.

Even then, though, the company points out that median rents have risen by more than 20% in 36 of the country’s largest cities.

“Even if re​​nt growth is finally cooling, this year’s rent boom has already burdened many American renters with significant new housing affordability woes,” Apartment List said.

What do you see where you live? Are rents going up, down, or staying the same? Let me know in the comments. And if this article was interesting, be sure to share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
housingreal estateeconomypandemicrental market

Comments / 0

Published by

Professional writer in Washington, D.C.

Washington, DC
170 followers

More from Nicholas E. Barron

George Saunders Launches Newsletter for Analyzing Stories That's Aimed at Helping Writers

George Saunders now has a newsletter on Substack. Saunders, the author of books including Lincoln in the Bardo, is launching an email newsletter called Story Club. The writer is also a creative writing professor at Syracuse University.

Read full story
Washington, DC

DC-Area Rents Dip Last Month, Remain Significantly Higher Than This Time Last Year

Average rents in Washington, DC, dropped 0.9% in Nov, according to Apartment List’s newest data. “This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in September,” Apartment List said.

Read full story

Four New Books Hitting Shelves This Week, Just In Time for the Holiday Shopping Season

Twas a few weeks before Christmas, when all through the land. Shoppers were scurrying to have books in hand. Yes, the holiday shopping season is upon us, and so is another week of new book releases.

Read full story

Festivus and Two More Social Media Holidays to Celebrate This December

Dec. 1 - World AIDS Day. First observed in 1988, World AIDS Day became the first globally recognized health day. World AIDS Day raises awareness of HIV and AIDS. More than 36 million people have died worldwide of HIV/AIDS since the start of the epidemic in the early 1980s. And about 37.6 million were living with the disease as of 2020.

Read full story
3 comments

Home Values Continue Rising in Some of the Nation's Poorest Communities

Home values in some of the U.S.’s poorest communities increased again last quarter, continuing a trend that began earlier this year. According to ATTOM Data Solutions, median single-family home and condo prices rose in 62% of the country’s Opportunity Zones in 2021’s third quarter.

Read full story
Washington, DC

A Little Over Four Out of Ten DC Renters Want to Move Outside the Metro Area

Forty-two percent of renters in Washington, D.C., are looking to move out of town, new data from Apartment List finds. Apartment List analyzed its site’s registered users’ search preferences from July 1 to Sep. 30, 2021. The company found that 42.1% of renters in DC are searching for places to live outside the District.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

DC is Nation's Third Rattiest City So Far This Year, New Data Shows

Washington, D.C., is on track to have its rattiest year since 2016, according to data examined by RentHop. So far in 2021, DC’s 311 system has received 11,000 rodent complaints. That’s 26% more than this time last year.

Read full story
8 comments
Washington, DC

DC's Navy Yard is Fourth-Most Apartment-Crazed Neighborhood In the Country, New Data Shows

Washington, D.C.,’s Navy Yard is the fourth-most “apartment crazed neighborhood,” according to a new analysis. RentCafe analyzed construction data from 2017-2021 for the country’s 50-largest metropolitan areas. The company discovered that 80,000 new apartment units came online nationwide.

Read full story

Four New Novels Hitting Shelves On Nov. 9, 2021

This week’s new book releases have a touch of everything: ghosts, spies, and even a cat named Batman. Whether you’re looking for your next read or doing a little holiday shopping, below are four noteworthy novels releasing on Nov. 9, 2021, you may want to check out.

Read full story
Washington, DC

D.C. Area Home Prices Remain Above Last Year's Levels, Realtor.com's Latest Data Shows

Washington, D.C.-area home prices remained higher than this time last year, according to new data Realtor.com released on Wednesday. In its Oct. 2021 Oct. Housing Report, Realtor.com said the median list price of homes for sale in the DC area was $510,000 last month. That’s 1.6% above prices in Oct. 2020.

Read full story
Washington, DC

International Travelers Return to Washington, D.C., Maybe Bringing an Economic Boost With Them

Dulles International Airport welcomed flights from dozens of countries for the first time yesterday since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered most international travel in March 2020.

Read full story

The U.S. Ends International Travel Ban, Likely Leading to a Surge in Visitors From Abroad

The U.S. ended Monday travel restrictions on visitors from most countries, opening the door to what may be a surge in international visitors. Starting on Monday, people from all over the world can travel to the U.S. provided they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. Those under 18 aren’t required to be vaccinated but must provide evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

Read full story

U.S. Economy Roars Back in Oct., Adds 531,000 Jobs, But Causes for Concern Remain

The U.S. economy roared back in Oct. with 531,000 new jobs, surpassing most analysts’ expectations. The unemployment rate nosed down two points to 4.6%, the Labor Department reported on Friday morning. That’s the lowest unemployment rate since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses and disrupted the global economy.

Read full story

Almost 7 in 10 Americans Think Marijuana Should Be Legal, New Survey Finds

Nearly seven out of ten Americans support legalizing marijuana, according to a new survey. Sixty-eight percent of people tell Gallup they support marijuana legalization. That number matches the record high set last year.

Read full story

U.S. Rent Prices Drop in Some Cities in Oct., Pace of Growth Slows Across the Country

After months of skyrocketing, rent prices grew by their lowest month-over-month amount in Oct. Apartment List’s latest National Rent Report finds the median national rent grew by .8% last month. That compares with 1.9% growth in Sep.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Rent in DC Holds Steady in Oct., Is Most Expensive in Arlington

Rents in Washington, D.C., held steady in Oct., while many other cities across the country saw continued rent increases. According to Apartment List’s Oct. 2021 Rent Report, the median rent in DC didn’t change last month. Nationwide, though, average rents increased .8%.

Read full story

Four New Novels Hitting Shelves on Nov. 2, 2021

November’s arrival brings with it thoughts of turkey, National Novel Writing Month, and a slew of new books slated to hit shelves as the holiday shopping season revs its engine.

Read full story

Shoppers Plan to Spend About the Same on Holiday Gifts This year, New Survey Says

A new survey finds that American consumers expect to spend about the same on Christmas gifts as they did last year. According to Gallup, Americans plan to spend on average $837 on Christmas gifts in 2021. The analytics company said that’s “statistically similar” to what people said they would spend in 2020.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Supreme Court Hears First Arguments on Controversial Texas Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about a Texas abortion law that’s ended nearly all abortions in the country’s second-most populated state. Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion in Texas after cardiac activity’s detected in an embryo. It also enables private citizens to sue anyone in Texas who “aids or abets” someone in getting an abortion in Texas after an embryo’s cardiac activity is detected.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy