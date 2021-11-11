Washington, DC

DC's Navy Yard is Fourth-Most Apartment-Crazed Neighborhood In the Country, New Data Shows

Nicholas E. Barron

Washington, D.C.,’s Navy Yard is the fourth-most “apartment crazed neighborhood,” according to a new analysis.

RentCafe analyzed construction data from 2017-2021 for the country’s 50-largest metropolitan areas. The company discovered that 80,000 new apartment units came online nationwide.

And DC’s Navy Yard accounts for 4,953 of those new units. That’s 6% of all new apartments in the U.S. between 2017-2021.

“Dubbed the hottest neighborhood in Washington, D.C., Navy Yard is packed with parks, restaurants — and more important — construction,” RentCafe said.

Navy Yard, situated in Southeast DC between Capitol St., the Anacostia River, and I-695, is an entirely different neighborhood than it was in the early 2000s.

Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals opened Nationals Park there in 2008, and Major League Soccer’s D.C. United now plays in nearby Audi Field. The Washington Post covered Navy Yard’s development in 2020.

Many restaurants, bars, and shops have also opened in Navy Yard over the past few years, and apartments. Navy Yard’s new apartments account for 22% of all apartments built in DC during that period.

Navy Yard trails only downtown Los Angeles, Midtown Atlanta, and Hunters Point in Queens, N.Y., as the country’s most “apartment-crazed” neighborhoods.

But Navy Yard wasn’t the only DC neighborhood to make RentCafe’s list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122iAA_0ctdF25T00
Washington, D.C.'s, Navy Yard is the country's fourth-most "apartment-crazed neighborhood," according to RentCafe.Image from RentCafe

DC’s second most ‘apartment-crazed neighborhood.’

Sneaking onto RentCafe’s list of Top 20 Most Apartment-Crazed Neighborhoods is DC’s Waterfront area.

Waterfront is the 18th-most “apartment-crazed neighborhood” in the country, according to RentCafe. The area is just west of Navy Yard, along the Potomac River’s Washington Channel.

RentCafe said Waterfront grew by 2,901 apartment units between 2017-2021. That’s 4% of all new apartments in the country during that period.

DC’s Waterfront is home to The Wharf, a $2.5 billion, 24-acre mixed-use development project that added shops, restaurants, a concert venue, and a 501-unit apartment building to the neighborhood.

While some see a lot of benefits to Waterfront’s revitalization, the growth is coming at a cost.

Long-time Waterfront seafood purveyor Captain White Seafood City recently announced they’re leaving the neighborhood after a protracted legal battle with The Wharf’s developer, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront.

Even as Captain White Seafood City sails out of Waterfront, more development is underway.

The Wharf’s Phase 2 is adding 255 apartments, office and retail space, and more to the neighborhood. Phase 2 is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Professional writer in Washington, D.C.

Washington, DC
110 followers

More from Nicholas E. Barron

Washington, DC

DC is Nation's Third Rattiest City So Far This Year, New Data Shows

Washington, D.C., is on track to have its rattiest year since 2016, according to data examined by RentHop. So far in 2021, DC’s 311 system has received 11,000 rodent complaints. That’s 26% more than this time last year.

Read full story

Four New Novels Hitting Shelves On Nov. 9, 2021

This week’s new book releases have a touch of everything: ghosts, spies, and even a cat named Batman. Whether you’re looking for your next read or doing a little holiday shopping, below are four noteworthy novels releasing on Nov. 9, 2021, you may want to check out.

Read full story
Washington, DC

D.C. Area Home Prices Remain Above Last Year's Levels, Realtor.com's Latest Data Shows

Washington, D.C.-area home prices remained higher than this time last year, according to new data Realtor.com released on Wednesday. In its Oct. 2021 Oct. Housing Report, Realtor.com said the median list price of homes for sale in the DC area was $510,000 last month. That’s 1.6% above prices in Oct. 2020.

Read full story
Washington, DC

International Travelers Return to Washington, D.C., Maybe Bringing an Economic Boost With Them

Dulles International Airport welcomed flights from dozens of countries for the first time yesterday since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered most international travel in March 2020.

Read full story

The U.S. Ends International Travel Ban, Likely Leading to a Surge in Visitors From Abroad

The U.S. ended Monday travel restrictions on visitors from most countries, opening the door to what may be a surge in international visitors. Starting on Monday, people from all over the world can travel to the U.S. provided they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. Those under 18 aren’t required to be vaccinated but must provide evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

Read full story

U.S. Economy Roars Back in Oct., Adds 531,000 Jobs, But Causes for Concern Remain

The U.S. economy roared back in Oct. with 531,000 new jobs, surpassing most analysts’ expectations. The unemployment rate nosed down two points to 4.6%, the Labor Department reported on Friday morning. That’s the lowest unemployment rate since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses and disrupted the global economy.

Read full story

Almost 7 in 10 Americans Think Marijuana Should Be Legal, New Survey Finds

Nearly seven out of ten Americans support legalizing marijuana, according to a new survey. Sixty-eight percent of people tell Gallup they support marijuana legalization. That number matches the record high set last year.

Read full story

U.S. Rent Prices Drop in Some Cities in Oct., Pace of Growth Slows Across the Country

After months of skyrocketing, rent prices grew by their lowest month-over-month amount in Oct. Apartment List’s latest National Rent Report finds the median national rent grew by .8% last month. That compares with 1.9% growth in Sep.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Rent in DC Holds Steady in Oct., Is Most Expensive in Arlington

Rents in Washington, D.C., held steady in Oct., while many other cities across the country saw continued rent increases. According to Apartment List’s Oct. 2021 Rent Report, the median rent in DC didn’t change last month. Nationwide, though, average rents increased .8%.

Read full story

Four New Novels Hitting Shelves on Nov. 2, 2021

November’s arrival brings with it thoughts of turkey, National Novel Writing Month, and a slew of new books slated to hit shelves as the holiday shopping season revs its engine.

Read full story

Shoppers Plan to Spend About the Same on Holiday Gifts This year, New Survey Says

A new survey finds that American consumers expect to spend about the same on Christmas gifts as they did last year. According to Gallup, Americans plan to spend on average $837 on Christmas gifts in 2021. The analytics company said that’s “statistically similar” to what people said they would spend in 2020.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Supreme Court Hears First Arguments on Controversial Texas Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about a Texas abortion law that’s ended nearly all abortions in the country’s second-most populated state. Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion in Texas after cardiac activity’s detected in an embryo. It also enables private citizens to sue anyone in Texas who “aids or abets” someone in getting an abortion in Texas after an embryo’s cardiac activity is detected.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Capitol Hill's East City Bookshop Adds Two New Faces, Announces Ownership Shift

Local Washington, D.C., bookstore East City Bookshop, announced two new members of its team on Monday, Nov. 1. Marianne Wald is now store manager for the shop, located in Capitol Hill at 645 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Wald was previously the Box Office Manager at Folger Shakespeare Theater.

Read full story

Latest Data Shows the Rental Market is Back in Nation's Most-Prominent Tech Cities

Rent in the country’s ten biggest tech cities is back, according to the latest data. Average rents in cities such as San Francisco, Austin, and Boston are now above their March 2020 levels, before the COVID-19 pandemic plummeted rental prices across the country.

Read full story
Virginia State

New Ad Shines Virginia Governor's Race Spotlight On 34-Year-Old Pulitzer Prize-Winning Toni Morrison Novel

Virginia voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to pick their next governor, but the race zeroed in on a 1987 Toni Morrison novel this week. Republican Gov. candidate Glenn Youngkin released an ad highlighting a Fairfax County woman who in 2013 challenged the reading of the Morrison book, Beloved, in schools.

Read full story
Washington, DC

New Survey Finds One in Three People Would Live with a Friendly Ghost. Would You?

One in three Americans says they would. And 46% are willing to live in a haunted house if they could buy the house for below-market prices. These findings are from Realtor.com’s annual Halloween survey, conducted by HarrisX in Sep. 2021. The survey included 2,583 U.S. adults.

Read full story
42 comments
Washington, DC

D.C.'s Housing Market Stayed Hot Last Week, Thought Not as Sizzling as This Time Last Year

The number of homes for sale in Washington, D.C., fell last week, that's according to data from Bright MLS. Woman holding two real estate signs reading "pending" and "for sale."Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels.

Read full story

Remote Work and Record-High Volumes Don't Hurt Homebuyers' Mortgage Experiences

Record-high mortgage volumes and more lenders going to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t harm most homebuyers’ mortgage experience in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from Fannie Mae. The company asked people who bought homes between May-Dec. 2020 about their experience getting a mortgage.

Read full story
Washington, DC

D.C. Area Apartment Rents Jump in June, Making the City 9th Most-Expensive In the Country

You’re in luck if you’re looking to rent a studio apartment in Washington, D.C. Not so much if you’re looking for a two-bedroom unit. That’s according to Realtor.com’s latest Monthly Rental Report, covering June 2021.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy