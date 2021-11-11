DC's Navy Yard is Fourth-Most Apartment-Crazed Neighborhood In the Country, New Data Shows

Washington, D.C.,’s Navy Yard is the fourth-most “apartment crazed neighborhood,” according to a new analysis.

RentCafe analyzed construction data from 2017-2021 for the country’s 50-largest metropolitan areas. The company discovered that 80,000 new apartment units came online nationwide.

And DC’s Navy Yard accounts for 4,953 of those new units. That’s 6% of all new apartments in the U.S. between 2017-2021.

“Dubbed the hottest neighborhood in Washington, D.C., Navy Yard is packed with parks, restaurants — and more important — construction,” RentCafe said.

Navy Yard, situated in Southeast DC between Capitol St., the Anacostia River, and I-695, is an entirely different neighborhood than it was in the early 2000s.

Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals opened Nationals Park there in 2008, and Major League Soccer’s D.C. United now plays in nearby Audi Field. The Washington Post covered Navy Yard’s development in 2020.

Many restaurants, bars, and shops have also opened in Navy Yard over the past few years, and apartments. Navy Yard’s new apartments account for 22% of all apartments built in DC during that period.

Navy Yard trails only downtown Los Angeles, Midtown Atlanta, and Hunters Point in Queens, N.Y., as the country’s most “apartment-crazed” neighborhoods.

But Navy Yard wasn’t the only DC neighborhood to make RentCafe’s list.

Washington, D.C.'s, Navy Yard is the country's fourth-most "apartment-crazed neighborhood," according to RentCafe. Image from RentCafe

DC’s second most ‘apartment-crazed neighborhood.’

Sneaking onto RentCafe’s list of Top 20 Most Apartment-Crazed Neighborhoods is DC’s Waterfront area.

Waterfront is the 18th-most “apartment-crazed neighborhood” in the country, according to RentCafe. The area is just west of Navy Yard, along the Potomac River’s Washington Channel.

RentCafe said Waterfront grew by 2,901 apartment units between 2017-2021. That’s 4% of all new apartments in the country during that period.

DC’s Waterfront is home to The Wharf , a $2.5 billion, 24-acre mixed-use development project that added shops, restaurants, a concert venue, and a 501-unit apartment building to the neighborhood.

While some see a lot of benefits to Waterfront’s revitalization , the growth is coming at a cost.

Long-time Waterfront seafood purveyor Captain White Seafood City recently announced they’re leaving the neighborhood after a protracted legal battle with The Wharf’s developer, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront.

Even as Captain White Seafood City sails out of Waterfront, more development is underway.