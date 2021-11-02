Shoppers Plan to Spend About the Same on Holiday Gifts This year, New Survey Says

A new survey finds that American consumers expect to spend about the same on Christmas gifts as they did last year.

According to Gallup, Americans plan to spend on average $837 on Christmas gifts in 2021. The analytics company said that’s “statistically similar” to what people said they would spend in 2020.

This year’s number is nearly $100 lower than Christmas 2019 when Americans said they expected to spend a record-setting $942 on gifts. Consumers’ gift-giving aspirations plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic, however.

Gallup’s asked consumers how much they plan to spend on holiday gifts each fall since 1989. The company polls people twice: Once in Oct. and again in Nov.

“The October readings provide an initial look at consumers' holiday spending mindset, indicating the likely strength of that year's holiday retail sales,” the company said. “Gallup's follow-up measure in November captures any changes that may occur in consumers' estimates as their spending is further along.”

Gallup conducted the current survey between Oct. 1-19.

Most people plan to spend the same as last year

Along with asking people how much they plan to spend on gifts, Gallup also asks if consumers plan to change their gift-spending habits from the previous year.

For the 2021 holiday season, 64% of people say they’ll spend about the same as they did last year. Twenty-two percent plan to spend less, with 13% saying they’ll spend more.

In 2020, as the pandemic settled across the country, 28% of people said they would cut back on their Christmas gift spending. Gallup said it’s typical for most consumers to say they’ll spend the same as in prior years.

Gallup says its annual holiday shopping survey “sets the baseline for where things are headed,” but final results can vary.

Despite people saying they would spend less last year, retail sales during the 2020 holiday season grew 8.3% over the previous year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). The figures include online and other non-store sales, with online sales rising 32.2% last year over 2019.

And Gallup cautions that a lot can change that could impact people’s spending habits between now and the end of the holiday shopping season.

The company lists President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and inflation as possibly affecting consumer spending. Prices on consumer goods are running about 5.4% higher than they were this time last year.

“If consumers start to feel more stretched because of increases in gas prices and the cost of other basic goods, that could dampen their holiday spending,” Gallup said. “On the other hand, if they decide to proceed with buying gifts for everyone on their list, they may wind up spending significantly more than they initially expected.”

2021 could set holiday sales record, retail group says

For its part, NRF expects record-setting holiday spending this year.

In its annual forecast , the trade association said consumers could spend between 8.5-10.5% more on Christmas gifts in 2021 than in 2020.

“There is considerable momentum heading into the holiday shopping season,” Matthew Shay, NRF President and CEO, said. “Consumers are in a very favorable position going into the last few months of the year as income is rising and household balance sheets have never been stronger. Retailers are making significant investments in their supply chains and spending heavily to ensure they have products on their shelves to meet this time of exceptional consumer demand.”

While NRF expects online and other non-store sales to grow by 11-15% from last year, the group thinks it’s likely in-store sales will rise as more shoppers return to stores.

“The outlook for the holiday season looks very bright,” Jack Kleinhenz, NRF Chief Economist, said.

While NRF looks for a strong holiday shopping season, the organization did say supply chain issues and COVID-19 could negatively impact holiday shopping.

What about you? Do you plan on spending more, the same, or less on gifts this holiday season? Let us know in the comments.