Supreme Court Hears First Arguments on Controversial Texas Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about a Texas abortion law that’s ended nearly all abortions in the country’s second-most populated state.

Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion in Texas after cardiac activity’s detected in an embryo. It also enables private citizens to sue anyone in Texas who “aids or abets” someone in getting an abortion in Texas after an embryo’s cardiac activity is detected.

Most embryos display cardiac activity within six weeks of pregnancy. Individuals who successfully sue under SB 8 can receive at least $10,000.

The bill’s focus on private citizens, not government officials, enforcing the law has so far prevented the federal government from intervening in SB 8. The Texas State Legislature passed SB 8 in May , and the law went into effect on Sep. 1, after the Supreme Court declined to hear the case .

On Oct. 22, though, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a chase challenging SB 8 after being asked to do so by the Department of Justice.

And on Monday, Supreme Court Justices heard three hours of oral arguments about whether SB 8’s private-enforcement structure prevents federal courts from intervening in the law and if the federal government can even sue to block the law.

Conservative justices question abortion law

During arguments , Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh presented tough questions to SB 8’s defendants.

Coney Barrett and Kavanaugh could be crucial votes in deciding how the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, rules in the case.

In his questioning, Kavanaugh suggested SB 8 could be used to stifle other constitutional rights.

“It could be free speech rights,” Kavanaugh said. “It could be free exercise of religion rights. It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here.”

While Coney Barrett said state courts don’t offer the same “global relief” as federal courts.

“You're saying that in state court, these pre-enforcement actions do not offer that? They're just on an individual-by-individual basis?” Coney Barrett asked Texas State Solicitor Judd Stone, who’s defending SB 8.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice John Roberts, another conservative on the court, questioned the Department of Justice’s challenge to SB 8, saying the department’s seeking “limitless, ill-defined authority.”

While it’s unclear when, if any, action the Court will take on SB 8, the Court’s decision to hear arguments while lower courts are considering challenges to SB 8 may indicate a desire to issue a ruling on the controversial Texas abortion law.