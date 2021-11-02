Capitol Hill's East City Bookshop Adds Two New Faces, Announces Ownership Shift

Local Washington, D.C., bookstore East City Bookshop, announced two new members of its team on Monday, Nov. 1.

Marianne Wald is now store manager for the shop, located in Capitol Hill at 645 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Wald was previously the Box Office Manager at Folger Shakespeare Theater.

“As Store Manager, Marianne will be key to day-to-day store operations, from scheduling floor staff to ordering supplies, and everything in between,” East City Bookshop (EC) owner Laurie Gillman said in their announcement.

Also joining ECB is Jacob Demlow, who becomes the store’s Events and Marketing Manager.

Demlow recently relocated to DC from New York City, where he worked in theater until the COVID-19 pandemic closed studios across the city. Since then, Demlow’s run A Very Queer Book Club , which celebrates LGBTQ+ books and authors.

A Very Queer Book Club also hosted the first-ever Pride Book Fest in June.

“Jacob is stepping into his new role at ECB at a challenging time, as we begin to navigate returning to in-person events while keeping staff and customer safety in mind,” ECB said.

Marianne Wald (left) and Jacob Demlow (right) join East City Bookshop as store manager (Wald) and events and marketing manager (Demlow). Images courtesy East City Bookshop

Season of change at East City Bookshop

Fall 2021 is bringing significant changes to ECB.

In addition to Wald and Demlow joining the store, Gillman’s business partner in ECB, Cathy Landry, retired in Sep. Gillman bought Landry’s half of the business, becoming the bookshop’s sole owner once again.

Landry founded the business in 2016 but brought Landry on as a partner in 2017. Gillman credits Landry for helping ECB persevere through the pandemic.

“She (Landry) leaves the shop in a good and financially healthy position to move forward,” Gillman said.

Gillman added that the nation’s supply chain challenges impact ECB’s ability to provide books to customers. However, the owner encouraged shoppers to follow ECB’s social media channels for up-to-date information about new shipping features they’ll soon be announcing.

While ECB’s been hosting virtual events throughout the pandemic, Gillman said the shop’s planning to resume some in-person author and community events in the spring.