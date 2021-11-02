Four New Novels Hitting Shelves on Nov. 2, 2021

November’s arrival brings with it thoughts of turkey, National Novel Writing Month, and a slew of new books slated to hit shelves as the holiday shopping season revs its engine.

Publishers release new books on Tuesdays, and Tues., Nov. 2, 2021, is no exception. Publishers Weekly lists at least 42 books scheduled for publishing on that date.

But which of these new releases should you check out?

Below are four new novels coming out this week that may fit your fancy.

Four notable novels publishing on Nov. 2, 2021

The Family by Naomi Krupitsky

Some describe The Family as a mafia novel written from the female viewpoint.

From birth, Antonia and Sofia are best friends, members of two Italian-American families whose fathers are in the mob. Then Antonia's father disappears, testing their loyalty and friendship.

From the publisher: A captivating debut novel about the tangled fates of two best friends and daughters of the Italian mafia, and a coming-of-age story of twentieth-century Brooklyn itself.

All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris

Ellice Littlejohn is a successful Black attorney in Atlanta who discovers her boyfriend, who's also her boss, dead with a gunshot wound. People start whispering, and Ellice ascends at her law firm, only to discover things aren't as they seem inside the company.

From the publisher: In this fast-paced thriller, Wanda M. Morris crafts a twisty mystery about a black lawyer who gets caught in a dangerous conspiracy after the sudden death of her boss.

Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart

As the pandemic descends in March 2020, friends and acquaintances, gather at a country house in this sprawling novel by famed author Gary Shteyngart. There, romances and friendships blossom, and grudges and past slights reemerge, testing every character's relationship with each other.

From the publisher: Eight friends, one country house, four romances, and six months in isolation—a novel about love, friendship, family, and betrayal.

How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson

What if you learned your soulmate was about to marry someone else? What if your soulmate is actor Keanu Reeves?

That's the premise of this romantic comedy in which Lu Carlisle and her friend Truman drive from New York to L.A. so Lu can convince Keanu, whom she's never met, that he's making a huge mistake by not marrying her.

From the publisher: USA Today bestselling author K.M. Jackson delivers a hilarious road-trip rom-com perfect for fans of Meet Cute and When Harry Met Sally.

Novels for kick-starting November

Whether you like thrillers, romantic comedies, or more serious, introspective novels, this week features plenty of books from which you can choose your next fictional read.

Want to read an author’s debut work? No problem. Prefer to enjoy the next book by an established novelist? You can do that, too.

Anyone of these novels promises to give your November a kick-start, helping bridge the gap between Halloween and Thanksgiving.