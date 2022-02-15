Sarah J. Maas and Marlon James Headline This Week's New Books with Much-Anticipated Novels

Sarah J. Maas and Marlon James lead a banner week for fantasy fiction fans as both release much-anticipated new books.

Maas releases the latest in her Crescent City series, while James’s new title is the second in his Dark Star trilogy.

Other new novels this week include titles from Sheila Heti and Mark Greaney. Keep reading to learn more about books hitting shelves on Feb. 15, 2022.

House of Sky and Breath by Sarah J. Maas

Beloved fantasy author Sarah J. Maas introduced her Crescent City fantasy fiction series with the 2020 novel House of Earth and Blood. The book featured Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar trying to save Crescent City from a dark power.

Now, Maas brings us back to Crescent City with a follow-up, House of Sky and Breath.

The novel finds Bryce and Hunt trying to chill out and get back to everyday life. But rebels pushing back against the ruling Asteri make that difficult.

Bruce and Hunt have to choose between staying out of trouble while the Asteri grow more oppressive or joining the rebels in their struggle.

From the publisher: In this sexy, action-packed sequel to the #1 bestseller House of Earth and Blood, Sarah J. Maas weaves a captivating story of a world about to explode-and the people who will do anything to save it.

Get the book: Amazon | Bookshop

Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James

Marlon James got a lot of people talking when he released Black Leopard, Red Wolf in 2019.

The novel kicked off a trilogy inspired by African history in which a hunter, Tracker, searches for a lost boy while two kingdoms war against each other. The Washington Post listed Black Leopard, Red Wolf as one of its best books that year , and some referred to the book as an African Game of Thrones .

On Feb. 15, 2022, James releases the second title in his Dark Star trilogy, Moon Witch, Spider King.

The book centers on Sogolon the Moon Witch, from Black Leopard, Red Wolf. In the trilogy’s first novel, Sogolon worked to keep Tracker from finding the lost boy.

Now, James tells us that story from Sogolon’s perspective. The book’s similar to a memoir by Sogolon, a 177-year-old witch who’s led a challenging life.

Moon Witch, Spider King, is part of a trilogy, but James’s intends each book to be non-linear . So, you can enjoy the new novel without having read its predecessor.

From the publisher: Part adventure tale, part chronicle of an indomitable woman who bows to no man, it is a fascinating novel that explores power, personality, and the places where they overlap.

Get the book: Amazon | Bookshop

Pure Colour: A Novel by Sheila Heti

Sheila Heti’s new novel, Pure Colour, revolves around the question , “What if this world is just a first draft, made by some great artist in order to be destroyed?”

The book features two students, Annie and Mira, in a coming-of-age tale set against the world's impending end.

Mira’s attracted to Annie, who’s a bit aloof. Then Mira’s father dies, plunging her into grief.

The story unfolds as Mira navigates two relationships, with Annie and her dead father, while the world’s end is nigh.

From the publisher: Pure Colour is a galaxy of a novel: explosive, celestially bright, huge, and streaked with beauty.

Get the book: Amazon | Bookshop

Sierra Six by Mark Greaney

Mark Greaney first came to many readers’ notice when he collaborated with the late Tom Clancy on some of the famed author’s Jack Ryan novels.

But Greaney’s also the author of his series of action-packed books, many of which comprise the Gray Man series. The novels follow former CIA operative Court Gentry.

Netflix is producing a film based on the first Gray Man novel , The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Now, Greaney releases the 11th Gray Man book, Sierra Six. The novel has Gentry confronting someone from his past, a terrorist the former operative thought was dead.

From the publisher: It's been years since the Gray Man's first mission, but the trouble's just getting started in the latest entry in the #1 New York Times bestselling series.

Get the book: Amazon | Bookshop

Four new novels available on Feb. 15, 2022

This week, Sarah J. Maas and Marlon James release new books that many fantasy fiction fans have been anticipating.

Rounding out other notable new novels for Feb. 15, 2022, are titles from Sheila Heti and Mark Greaney:

