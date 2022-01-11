Americans Read Fewer Books Last Year, New Survey Results Find

Nicholas Barron

According to new Gallup poll results, Americans read an average of 12.6 books last year.

That’s the lowest number Gallup’s recorded, going back to 1990.

“U.S. adults are reading roughly two or three fewer books per year than they did between 2001 and 2016,” Gallup’s Jeffrey M. Jones said.

Gallup ran the poll from Dec. 1-16. In it, they asked Americans how many books they read, either entirely or partially, during 2021. The poll covers all book forms, from eBooks and audiobooks to printed books.

Gallup ran similar polls in 2002, 2005, and 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQ89H_0didOGZb00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Biggest drop comes from college grads, women

The drop in Americans reading books comes mainly from those who read more than ten books last year.

Twenty-seven percent of Gallup’s poll respondents said they read 11 or more books in 2021. That number is down eight percentage points from 2016.

Meanwhile, Americans are still reading books. The 17% of respondents who read no books last year are on par with numbers from the 2002, 2005, and 2016 surveys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYn5C_0didOGZb00
Image courtesy of Gallup

The most significant drop in books read comes from college graduates.

Between 2002-2016, college graduates in the U.S. said they read an average of 15.2 books a year. In 2021, though, this number dropped 2.6 points to 12.6 books.

Women over 55 represent another significant drop in annual books read. That group reports reading 4.7 fewer books last year than they did between 2002-2016.

Across all ages, women are reading 3.6 fewer books than previously. Men are reading 1.3 fewer books than they did between 2002-2016.

Still, respondents who identify as female average reading 15.7 books per year, compared to 9.5 books read by people who identify as male.

Why are Americans reading fewer books?

Jones said it’s unclear why Americans are reading fewer books, citing COVID-19 restrictions preventing library access and Americans “finding other ways to entertain themselves” as possible explanations.

An early 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that U.S. adults with lower education levels are less likely to read.

“Adults with lower levels of educational attainment are also among the least likely to own smartphones, an increasingly common way for adults to read e-books,” researchers for Pew Research Center wrote.

Whatever the reason for U.S. adults reading fewer books, Gallup’s Jones said it’s too soon to know if the trend will hold.

“It is also uncertain at this point whether the declines in book reading mark a temporary change or a more permanent one,” Jones wrote.

Why do you think Americans are reading fewer books? Let me know in the comments. And if you found this article interesting, please share it with others.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# books# reading# survey# trends# publishing

Comments / 3

Published by

Books reporter for NewsBreak. Follow for updates on new books, bestsellers, publishing news, and more.

Washington, DC
253 followers

More from Nicholas Barron

Iowa State

Book Banning Bill May Appear Before the Iowa State Senate This Session

Iowa state senators are entertaining legislation that could make it a crime for school librarians and teachers to distribute books deemed obscene. State Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, plans to introduce the bill during the Iowa state senate’s current session, which began this week, a Cedar Rapids newspaper reports.

Read full story

Hanya Yanagihara's Newest Novel and Other New Books Hitting Shelves This Week

Hanya Yanagihara headlines an impressive list of books coming out on Jan. 11, 2022. Yanagihara’s newest novel, To Paradise, is her first since 2015’s A Little Life. That novel was shortlisted for a Booker Prize and received critical acclaim.

Read full story

Celia Imrie's Latest Novel Headlines This Week's New Book Releases

We’re just over a week from Christmas and no days remain before the release of Celia Imrie’s latest novel, Orphans of the Storm. Imrie, an actress who’s appeared in films such as “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” is releasing her sixth book, Orphans of the Storm.

Read full story
Maryland State

Book Publishers File Lawsuit to Stop Maryland's New eBook Law From Taking Effect On New Year's Day

Maryland’s new eBook law is facing a legal challenge. The Association of American Publishers (AAP) filed suit on Dec. 9, claiming the law, which would require book publishers to license e-books and other digital content to libraries, violates federal copyright law and is unconstitutional.

Read full story

Diana Gabaldon's Newest Novel Last Week's Top Seller as Holiday Shoppers Get Busy Buying

Readers are gobbling up Diana Gabaldon’s Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, the latest novel in her Outlander series. According to Publishers Weekly, the book sold nearly 183,000 copies in its first week. That figure makes Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone the best-selling book right now in the country.

Read full story
1 comments

Van Hoang's Latest and Three More New Children's Books Making Headlines This Week

Van Hoang is out with a new book, headlining a slew of children’s books hitting shelves this holiday shopping season. Van Hoang’s the author of Girl Giant and the Monkey King, which came out last year. And now, she’s releasing a follow-up, Girl Giant and the Jade War.

Read full story

'True Crime Story' and Three Other New Books Coming Out This Week

You might not think about people disappearing during the holiday season, but this week’s batch of new book releases contains two novels centered on disappearances. If nonfiction is more your speed, a new book tries to shed more light on the Dark Ages. You’ll find a rundown of these books and more below.

Read full story
1 comments

George Saunders Launches Newsletter for Analyzing Stories That's Aimed at Helping Writers

George Saunders now has a newsletter on Substack. Saunders, the author of books including Lincoln in the Bardo, is launching an email newsletter called Story Club. The writer is also a creative writing professor at Syracuse University.

Read full story

Nation's Rent Growth Continued Slowing Last Month, But Prices Remain Well Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Nationwide rent growth is finally slowing down, according to Apartment List’s latest data. In its December Rent Report, the company shows the nation’s rent index ticked up just 0.1% in Nov. That compares to 0.8% rent growth in Oct. and 1.9% in Sep.

Read full story
Washington, DC

DC-Area Rents Dip Last Month, Remain Significantly Higher Than This Time Last Year

Average rents in Washington, DC, dropped 0.9% in Nov, according to Apartment List’s newest data. “This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in September,” Apartment List said.

Read full story

Four New Books Hitting Shelves This Week, Just In Time for the Holiday Shopping Season

Twas a few weeks before Christmas, when all through the land. Shoppers were scurrying to have books in hand. Yes, the holiday shopping season is upon us, and so is another week of new book releases.

Read full story

Festivus and Two More Social Media Holidays to Celebrate This December

Dec. 1 - World AIDS Day. First observed in 1988, World AIDS Day became the first globally recognized health day. World AIDS Day raises awareness of HIV and AIDS. More than 36 million people have died worldwide of HIV/AIDS since the start of the epidemic in the early 1980s. And about 37.6 million were living with the disease as of 2020.

Read full story
2 comments

Home Values Continue Rising in Some of the Nation's Poorest Communities

Home values in some of the U.S.’s poorest communities increased again last quarter, continuing a trend that began earlier this year. According to ATTOM Data Solutions, median single-family home and condo prices rose in 62% of the country’s Opportunity Zones in 2021’s third quarter.

Read full story
Washington, DC

A Little Over Four Out of Ten DC Renters Want to Move Outside the Metro Area

Forty-two percent of renters in Washington, D.C., are looking to move out of town, new data from Apartment List finds. Apartment List analyzed its site’s registered users’ search preferences from July 1 to Sep. 30, 2021. The company found that 42.1% of renters in DC are searching for places to live outside the District.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

DC is Nation's Third Rattiest City So Far This Year, New Data Shows

Washington, D.C., is on track to have its rattiest year since 2016, according to data examined by RentHop. So far in 2021, DC’s 311 system has received 11,000 rodent complaints. That’s 26% more than this time last year.

Read full story
8 comments
Washington, DC

DC's Navy Yard is Fourth-Most Apartment-Crazed Neighborhood In the Country, New Data Shows

Washington, D.C.,’s Navy Yard is the fourth-most “apartment crazed neighborhood,” according to a new analysis. RentCafe analyzed construction data from 2017-2021 for the country’s 50-largest metropolitan areas. The company discovered that 80,000 new apartment units came online nationwide.

Read full story

Four New Novels Hitting Shelves On Nov. 9, 2021

This week’s new book releases have a touch of everything: ghosts, spies, and even a cat named Batman. Whether you’re looking for your next read or doing a little holiday shopping, below are four noteworthy novels releasing on Nov. 9, 2021, you may want to check out.

Read full story
Washington, DC

D.C. Area Home Prices Remain Above Last Year's Levels, Realtor.com's Latest Data Shows

Washington, D.C.-area home prices remained higher than this time last year, according to new data Realtor.com released on Wednesday. In its Oct. 2021 Oct. Housing Report, Realtor.com said the median list price of homes for sale in the DC area was $510,000 last month. That’s 1.6% above prices in Oct. 2020.

Read full story
Washington, DC

International Travelers Return to Washington, D.C., Maybe Bringing an Economic Boost With Them

Dulles International Airport welcomed flights from dozens of countries for the first time yesterday since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered most international travel in March 2020.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy