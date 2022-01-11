Hanya Yanagihara's Newest Novel and Other New Books Hitting Shelves This Week

Hanya Yanagihara headlines an impressive list of books coming out on Jan. 11, 2022.

Yanagihara’s newest novel, To Paradise, is her first since 2015’s A Little Life. That novel was shortlisted for a Booker Prize and received critical acclaim .

Another book making waves this week is Jonathan Evison’s Small World, called by one reviewer “A bighearted, widescreen American tale.”

You’ll find a rundown of To Paradise, Small World, and two other novels coming out this week below.

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Four new books publishing this week

To Paradise: A Novel by Hanya Yanagihara

Hanya Yanagihara’s latest novel is broken into three sections.

One section features an alternative U.S. history in which the northeastern U.S. seceded from the rest of the country and legalized same-sex marriage. The heir to a New York City banking fortune, David Bingham, falls in love with Edward, only to learn there’s more to Edward’s past than David first knew.

Another section of To Paradise follows another David Bingham in 1980s New York City. This David would’ve been king in Hawaii if the U.S. hadn’t annexed the islands. David is having an affair with his boss, Charles, while a pandemic, presumably HIV/AIDS, ravages unchecked.

And the third section takes us to the 2090s. Earth is ruled by a totalitarian regime headquartered in Beijing, and pandemics have decimated the globe. We find Charlie, an adult woman living in New York who reads letters her father wrote decades before, when the pandemics first began to plague the world.

From the publisher: To Paradise is a fin de siecle novel of marvelous literary effect, but above all it is a work of emotional genius.

Get the book: Amazon | Bookshop

Small World: A Novel by Jonathan Evison

From the California gold rush to the building of the transcontinental railroad and present-day, Jonathan Evison’s Small World links characters across years and generations to tell the story of America’s history.

Small World unpacks the building of a nation and uses its characters to ask if the U.S. is achieving the lofty ideals of its creation.

From the publisher: Jonathan Evison’s Small World is an epic novel for now.

Get the book: Amazon | Bookshop

The Torqued Man by Peter Mann

Debut novelist Peter Mann’s The Torqued Mann takes us to the rubble of World War II-era Berlin, where two manuscripts are uncovered.

One is by an anti-Nazi German intelligence officer, Adrian de Groot, chronicling his relationship with an Irish secret agent and de Groot’s sometimes lover, Frank Pike. The other manuscript is Pike’s, in which he presents a different reality than de Groot’s.

The novel unfolds through both manuscripts as we learn the truth of who Pike and de Groot were and the lives they led independently and together.

From the publisher: A brilliant debut novel, at once teasing literary thriller and a darkly comic blend of history and invention, The Torqued Man is set in wartime Berlin and propelled by two very different but equally mesmerizing voices: a German spy handler and his Irish secret agent, neither of whom are quite what they seem.

Get the book Amazon | Bookshop

The Family You Make: A Novel by Jill Shalvis

Levi Cutler and a woman he just met, Jane, are stuck in a snowstorm on a ski lift. Levi calls his parents to say goodbye, thinking they’re going to die. But, instead, he ends up telling them he’s found the love of his life in Jane.

But Levi and Jane survive, and now Levi’s parents want to meet the woman of his dreams. Jane agrees to go along with it, just a dinner, until more feelings develop between the two pretend lovebirds.

The Family You Make is the first in a new series by Jill Shalvis. Other Shalvis book series include Wildstone, Heartbreaker Bay, and Cedar Ridge.

From the publisher: Beloved New York Times bestselling author Jill Shalvis begins a new series—Sunrise Cove—set near beautiful Lake Tahoe, with a heartwarming story of found family and love.

Get the book Amazon | Bookshop

