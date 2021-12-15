Celia Imrie's Latest Novel Headlines This Week's New Book Releases

We’re just over a week from Christmas and no days remain before the release of Celia Imrie’s latest novel, Orphans of the Storm.

Imrie, an actress who’s appeared in films such as “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” is releasing her sixth book, Orphans of the Storm.

Get a rundown of Imrie’s novel and three other books coming out this week below.

Orphans of the Storm by Celia Imrie

Celia Imrie’s published three novels set in Nice, France, Not Quite Nice, Nice Work, and A Nice Cup of Tea. And Nice provides a backdrop for Orphans of the Storm, but the main action is on the Titanic.

The novel is a fictional account of a true story . In 1911, Marcella Cartteo goes to Nice to divorce her husband, Michael. Discovering his wife’s plans, Michael kidnaps the couple’s sons, Edmond and Michel, and books passages for them on the Titanic.

Aboard the doomed ship, Michael, Michel, and Edmond meet a New York socialite, Margaret Hays, forever changing the fates of all.

From the publisher: Orphans of the Storm dives into the waters of the past to unearth a sweeping, epic tale of the sinking of the Titanic that radiates with humanity and hums with life.

Get the book: Amazon | Bookshop

The Love Con by Seressia Glass

Kenya Davenport makes it onto a reality show, Cosplay or No Way, but there’s a catch. The show’s judges want to see the contestants with their significant others, and Kenya doesn’t have one.

So, Kenya’s best friend, Cameron, agrees to pretend to be her boyfriend on the show. As the two play boyfriend and girlfriend, Kenya tries to put on a good face for the judges while suppressing her true feelings.

From the publisher: He’s cosplaying as her boyfriend but their feelings for each other are real in this romantic comedy from Seressia Glass.

Get the book: Amazon | Bookshop

Count to Three by T.R. Ragan

Dani Callahan and Quinn Sullivan help people find missing family members, something Dani knows all too well. Her child, Tinsley, disappeared when she was five.

Now, as Dani and Quinn track down a missing teenager, Dani comes across new evidence that may lead her to Tinsley. In both cases, the duo chase leads in this thrilling novel by best-selling author T.R. Ragan .

From the publisher: For a private investigator on the trail of a missing girl, every second counts in a gripping thriller by New York Times bestselling author T.R. Ragan.

Get the book Amazon | Bookshop

Jane Austen’s Lost Letters by Jane K. Cleland

In this latest Josie Prescott Antiques Mystery, Josie is in the middle of filming an episode for her TV show, Josie Prescott Antiques, when a stranger hands her a package.

The package contains a box from Josie’s father, who died years ago. And inside the package are two letters signed by Jane Austen.

Josie pursues the woman who handed her the package and then disappeared while also trying to authenticate the letters. Unfortunately, Josie’s search puts her in increasing danger.

From the publisher: Jane K. Cleland returns with Jane Austen's Lost Letters, the fourteenth installment in the beloved Josie Prescott Antiques series, set on the rugged New Hampshire coast.

Get the book Amazon | Bookshop

