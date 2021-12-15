Celia Imrie's Latest Novel Headlines This Week's New Book Releases

Nicholas Barron

We’re just over a week from Christmas and no days remain before the release of Celia Imrie’s latest novel, Orphans of the Storm.

Imrie, an actress who’s appeared in films such as “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” is releasing her sixth book, Orphans of the Storm.

Get a rundown of Imrie’s novel and three other books coming out this week below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07usVS_0dNWS2jO00
Photo by Rahul Shah from Pexels

Orphans of the Storm by Celia Imrie

Celia Imrie’s published three novels set in Nice, France, Not Quite Nice, Nice Work, and A Nice Cup of Tea. And Nice provides a backdrop for Orphans of the Storm, but the main action is on the Titanic.

The novel is a fictional account of a true story. In 1911, Marcella Cartteo goes to Nice to divorce her husband, Michael. Discovering his wife’s plans, Michael kidnaps the couple’s sons, Edmond and Michel, and books passages for them on the Titanic.

Aboard the doomed ship, Michael, Michel, and Edmond meet a New York socialite, Margaret Hays, forever changing the fates of all.

From the publisher: Orphans of the Storm dives into the waters of the past to unearth a sweeping, epic tale of the sinking of the Titanic that radiates with humanity and hums with life.

Get the book: Amazon | Bookshop

The Love Con by Seressia Glass

Kenya Davenport makes it onto a reality show, Cosplay or No Way, but there’s a catch. The show’s judges want to see the contestants with their significant others, and Kenya doesn’t have one.

So, Kenya’s best friend, Cameron, agrees to pretend to be her boyfriend on the show. As the two play boyfriend and girlfriend, Kenya tries to put on a good face for the judges while suppressing her true feelings.

From the publisher: He’s cosplaying as her boyfriend but their feelings for each other are real in this romantic comedy from Seressia Glass.

Get the book: Amazon | Bookshop

Count to Three by T.R. Ragan

Dani Callahan and Quinn Sullivan help people find missing family members, something Dani knows all too well. Her child, Tinsley, disappeared when she was five.

Now, as Dani and Quinn track down a missing teenager, Dani comes across new evidence that may lead her to Tinsley. In both cases, the duo chase leads in this thrilling novel by best-selling author T.R. Ragan.

From the publisher: For a private investigator on the trail of a missing girl, every second counts in a gripping thriller by New York Times bestselling author T.R. Ragan.

Get the book Amazon | Bookshop

Jane Austen’s Lost Letters by Jane K. Cleland

In this latest Josie Prescott Antiques Mystery, Josie is in the middle of filming an episode for her TV show, Josie Prescott Antiques, when a stranger hands her a package.

The package contains a box from Josie’s father, who died years ago. And inside the package are two letters signed by Jane Austen.

Josie pursues the woman who handed her the package and then disappeared while also trying to authenticate the letters. Unfortunately, Josie’s search puts her in increasing danger.

From the publisher: Jane K. Cleland returns with Jane Austen's Lost Letters, the fourteenth installment in the beloved Josie Prescott Antiques series, set on the rugged New Hampshire coast.

Get the book Amazon | Bookshop

New books to check out.

From Celia Imrie taking us on the Titanic to a love story and thrilling mysteries, this week’s new book releases have a variety of plots to entertain us.

Here are four new books making headlines this week:

If you enjoyed this article, please share it with others. And if you grab any of these titles, let me know in the comments. Happy reading!

This post contains affiliate links. That means I may receive a small percentage of any purchase you make after visiting one of these links at no additional cost to you. This tiny amount of money helps make stories like this one possible. Thank you for your support!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
booksreadingnew bookspublishingliterature

Comments / 0

Published by

Books reporter for NewsBreak. Follow for updates on new books, bestsellers, publishing news, and more.

Washington, DC
212 followers

More from Nicholas Barron

Book Publishers File Lawsuit to Stop Maryland's New eBook Law From Taking Effect On New Year's Day

Maryland’s new eBook law is facing a legal challenge. The Association of American Publishers (AAP) filed suit on Dec. 9, claiming the law, which would require book publishers to license e-books and other digital content to libraries, violates federal copyright law and is unconstitutional.

Read full story

Diana Gabaldon's Newest Novel Last Week's Top Seller as Holiday Shoppers Get Busy Buying

Readers are gobbling up Diana Gabaldon’s Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, the latest novel in her Outlander series. According to Publishers Weekly, the book sold nearly 183,000 copies in its first week. That figure makes Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone the best-selling book right now in the country.

Read full story
1 comments

Van Hoang's Latest and Three More New Children's Books Making Headlines This Week

Van Hoang is out with a new book, headlining a slew of children’s books hitting shelves this holiday shopping season. Van Hoang’s the author of Girl Giant and the Monkey King, which came out last year. And now, she’s releasing a follow-up, Girl Giant and the Jade War.

Read full story

'True Crime Story' and Three Other New Books Coming Out This Week

You might not think about people disappearing during the holiday season, but this week’s batch of new book releases contains two novels centered on disappearances. If nonfiction is more your speed, a new book tries to shed more light on the Dark Ages. You’ll find a rundown of these books and more below.

Read full story
1 comments

George Saunders Launches Newsletter for Analyzing Stories That's Aimed at Helping Writers

George Saunders now has a newsletter on Substack. Saunders, the author of books including Lincoln in the Bardo, is launching an email newsletter called Story Club. The writer is also a creative writing professor at Syracuse University.

Read full story

Nation's Rent Growth Continued Slowing Last Month, But Prices Remain Well Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Nationwide rent growth is finally slowing down, according to Apartment List’s latest data. In its December Rent Report, the company shows the nation’s rent index ticked up just 0.1% in Nov. That compares to 0.8% rent growth in Oct. and 1.9% in Sep.

Read full story
Washington, DC

DC-Area Rents Dip Last Month, Remain Significantly Higher Than This Time Last Year

Average rents in Washington, DC, dropped 0.9% in Nov, according to Apartment List’s newest data. “This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in September,” Apartment List said.

Read full story

Four New Books Hitting Shelves This Week, Just In Time for the Holiday Shopping Season

Twas a few weeks before Christmas, when all through the land. Shoppers were scurrying to have books in hand. Yes, the holiday shopping season is upon us, and so is another week of new book releases.

Read full story

Festivus and Two More Social Media Holidays to Celebrate This December

Dec. 1 - World AIDS Day. First observed in 1988, World AIDS Day became the first globally recognized health day. World AIDS Day raises awareness of HIV and AIDS. More than 36 million people have died worldwide of HIV/AIDS since the start of the epidemic in the early 1980s. And about 37.6 million were living with the disease as of 2020.

Read full story
2 comments

Home Values Continue Rising in Some of the Nation's Poorest Communities

Home values in some of the U.S.’s poorest communities increased again last quarter, continuing a trend that began earlier this year. According to ATTOM Data Solutions, median single-family home and condo prices rose in 62% of the country’s Opportunity Zones in 2021’s third quarter.

Read full story
Washington, DC

A Little Over Four Out of Ten DC Renters Want to Move Outside the Metro Area

Forty-two percent of renters in Washington, D.C., are looking to move out of town, new data from Apartment List finds. Apartment List analyzed its site’s registered users’ search preferences from July 1 to Sep. 30, 2021. The company found that 42.1% of renters in DC are searching for places to live outside the District.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

DC is Nation's Third Rattiest City So Far This Year, New Data Shows

Washington, D.C., is on track to have its rattiest year since 2016, according to data examined by RentHop. So far in 2021, DC’s 311 system has received 11,000 rodent complaints. That’s 26% more than this time last year.

Read full story
8 comments
Washington, DC

DC's Navy Yard is Fourth-Most Apartment-Crazed Neighborhood In the Country, New Data Shows

Washington, D.C.,’s Navy Yard is the fourth-most “apartment crazed neighborhood,” according to a new analysis. RentCafe analyzed construction data from 2017-2021 for the country’s 50-largest metropolitan areas. The company discovered that 80,000 new apartment units came online nationwide.

Read full story

Four New Novels Hitting Shelves On Nov. 9, 2021

This week’s new book releases have a touch of everything: ghosts, spies, and even a cat named Batman. Whether you’re looking for your next read or doing a little holiday shopping, below are four noteworthy novels releasing on Nov. 9, 2021, you may want to check out.

Read full story
Washington, DC

D.C. Area Home Prices Remain Above Last Year's Levels, Realtor.com's Latest Data Shows

Washington, D.C.-area home prices remained higher than this time last year, according to new data Realtor.com released on Wednesday. In its Oct. 2021 Oct. Housing Report, Realtor.com said the median list price of homes for sale in the DC area was $510,000 last month. That’s 1.6% above prices in Oct. 2020.

Read full story
Washington, DC

International Travelers Return to Washington, D.C., Maybe Bringing an Economic Boost With Them

Dulles International Airport welcomed flights from dozens of countries for the first time yesterday since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered most international travel in March 2020.

Read full story

The U.S. Ends International Travel Ban, Likely Leading to a Surge in Visitors From Abroad

The U.S. ended Monday travel restrictions on visitors from most countries, opening the door to what may be a surge in international visitors. Starting on Monday, people from all over the world can travel to the U.S. provided they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. Those under 18 aren’t required to be vaccinated but must provide evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

Read full story

U.S. Economy Roars Back in Oct., Adds 531,000 Jobs, But Causes for Concern Remain

The U.S. economy roared back in Oct. with 531,000 new jobs, surpassing most analysts’ expectations. The unemployment rate nosed down two points to 4.6%, the Labor Department reported on Friday morning. That’s the lowest unemployment rate since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses and disrupted the global economy.

Read full story

Almost 7 in 10 Americans Think Marijuana Should Be Legal, New Survey Finds

Nearly seven out of ten Americans support legalizing marijuana, according to a new survey. Sixty-eight percent of people tell Gallup they support marijuana legalization. That number matches the record high set last year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy