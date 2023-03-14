Business idea: Rank and Rent Websites

Imagine this.

You’re a homeowner with a huge yard. You decide you don’t want to deal with cutting your own grass, so you need to hire a landscaper.

You don’t know any landscapers in your area, so you need to find one.

What’s your first step?

That’s right. You go to google and search “Landscapers near me”.

And when the Google results pop up, you probably only look at the first 1 to 4 search results.

And that’s why it’s so important to be at the top of a google search if you’re a local service business.

The idea: Create “Rank and Rent” websites for local businesses.

You can think of this as owning “digital real estate”.

Build a website that ranks at the top of a Google search and “rent” it out to a business.

When you rent it out to a business, they receive all of the leads generated by the website.

How to get started: I won’t dive too deep into the details, but let’s walk through the biggest steps.

Select a Niche: This will be the service or industry you base your website around. The idea is to find a service with low competition and high search volume on Google. Examples: Tree Removal, Pool Maintenance, Pressure Washing, Landscaping, etc. Select a Location: Selecting a good location is a crucial part of this business. Make sure the area you target has a large enough population for high demand, but not too much to where competition is high. It’s best to focus on towns with a 100K-250K population size. Examples: Waco, TX Pool Cleaning, Cary, NC Landscaping. Build & Rank: This is where the work starts and the magic happens. You’ll need to learn how to create a website using WordPress with a hosting service like Namecheap.com. This will keep your expenses to roughly $20/year. Next, you’ll need to research how to rank for the keywords you want. This will likely require writing blogs with the name of your location and service. Here’s a full-length Youtube course to teach you all of the basics of SEO. Rent: This is the part that’s just like renting real estate, but your tenant will be a local business that offers the service your website ranks for. The ideal business is one that is struggling to find leads and is showing up at the bottom of Google’s results. You can start out by charging per lead (ex: $50 per lead) or as a flat monthly fee (ex: $500 / month).

This is a side hustle that can be started for under $100, and end up generating monthly cash flow for years.

And that’s a wrap!

