What You Need to Know About Silicon Valley Bank

If you’ve been online or turned on a TV in the last 72 hours, there’s a 99% chance you’ve seen the letters “S-V-B”.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank is being compared to the financial crisis of 2008, but we’re still waiting to see how it will end.

Silicon Valley Bank Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva on Unsplash

So what exactly happened?

To understand how a bank can fail, it’s important to understand how a bank works.

Banks make money by lending their customers money out to “debtors” in exchange for an interest yield. The interest yield is the profit that banks generate and use to operate.

At any given time, banks only hold about 10% of customers’ funds in cash and loan out the other 90%.

When you deposit your money in a bank account, you "technically” have access to it at all times because banks assume it’s highly unlikely that everyone asks for their money at the same time.

But if every customer actually asked for their money at the same time, it would create a “bank run”.

And a “bank run” is exactly what happened to SVB.

But there’s one big problem. SVB doesn’t have their customers’ cash for withdrawals.

Here’s the TLDR version:

Most Tech and Startup companies have their money sitting in Silicon Valley Bank.

In 2021, Silicon Valley Bank put $100 Billion of customer funds in US Gov Treasuries paying 1.8% because they believed interest rates would stay low for a long time.

Now in 2023, with interest rates increasing, the tech companies using Silicon Valley Bank are making more withdrawals than expected, but they don’t have the cash for withdrawals.

In order to cover withdrawals, the bank sold its bond portfolio at a $1.5 billion loss.

As this news came out, companies using Silicon Valley Bank began to panic and withdraw their funds at a faster rate, which caused a “bank run”.

On March 8th, the bank announced they were looking to sell 1/3 of the company in order to raise $2.5 billion, and cover withdrawal requests.

On March 10th, the bank announced they were unsuccessful in raising the $2.5 billion, which let to regulators stepping in and shutting down the bank.

The FDIC insures up to $250,000 of customers’ funds, but since businesses primarily use Silicon Valley Bank, the average account balance is roughly $4 million… which isn’t insured.

On Sunday, March 12th, the Federal Government announced they would be stepping in and guaranteeing all depositors will be able to pull out their money on Monday, March 13th.

At the time of writing this, it is unclear how this story will end.

Some notable names include:

Roku holds $487 Million in SVB (26% of the company’s cash).

Roblox holds $150 Million in SVB (5% of the company’s cash).

How do you think this will end?

Source: Graham Stephen Substack - Fall of a Giant