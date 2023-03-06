Ed Bosarge: The Billionaire Hiding All of His Money from His Wife

Nic Conley

Meet 83-year-old Ed Bosarge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlhdR_0l9Bt5Ie00
83-year-old Ed BosargePhoto byEd Brosage

Ed comes from a humble beginning, but he has a very special talent.

Ed is really good at math.

Ed worked on the NASA Saturn rocket project at IBM and earned a Ph.D. at Brown University, but that’s not what made him rich.

Ed founded Quantlab - an “automated proprietary trading firm” that makes A LOT of money.

It’s estimated Quantlabs generates more than $3 billion in profits, of which Ed takes 70%.

So now that we know how Ed makes his billions, let’s look at where he puts it.

Ed likes to buy expensive houses all around the world.

Like this mansion in Houston that he’s currently selling for $36 million:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWCxS_0l9Bt5Ie00
Houston mansionPhoto byROB MUIR

Or this 72-acre island in the Bahamas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uL7eW_0l9Bt5Ie00
Bosarge Bahamas IslandPhoto byGoogle Earth

But the way in which Ed purchases these properties is the real secret.

All of Ed’s properties and assets are purchased into Trusts, which makes it very easy to hide what he actually owns.

And this all became apparent when he filed for a divorce from his wife, and tried to cut her out of all of his wealth. When Ed married his wife back in the early 90s, he didn’t have any wealth and didn’t put a prenup in place. So when his wife received the divorce papers she assumed she’d be entitled to 50% of his wealth, because that’s how Texas marriage law works… But Ed had other plans.

Ed claimed that all of the assets were owned by a collection of trusts spread out all over the world. He claimed that he personally has only $25 million worth of assets that his wife is entitled to. And because of the way Trust laws work, it looked like his wife was sh*t out of luck.

But she wasn’t willing to go down without a fight. This case is being handled in an expensive legal battle, just as you’d expect.

Many hope that this case will help change the way that Trust laws protect the rich.

For now, we'll have to wait and see how this whole story plays out.

I write about side hustle and business ideas. Occasional business news, insights and hacks.

Wilmington, NC
