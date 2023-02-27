Business idea: Computer-Generated Influencer Agency

This week’s idea is a bit out there.

It involves using AI, a lot of creativity, and a bit of imagination.

New influencers are popping up on social media, attracting millions of followers, and generating millions of dollars.

But there’s something different about these influencers…. They’re not real.

That’s right. They’re fake - computer-generated people.

Like Miquela, aka lilmiquela on Instagram.

Lil Miquela Photo by Miquela - Instagram

Miquela isn’t real. But that hasn’t stopped more than 2.8 Million people from following her, and 5,280 people from joining her Discord.

So how can we use this trend to make some money?

The idea: Create an Ai-generated influencer agency.

Think about this like a modeling agency or music label. You have an entire roster of influencers, but you decide everything they do and receive all the money they make.

This is relatively easy to get started with, but growing a following will be the challenge.

You can use a tool like MidJourney or Photoai to create the photos, and upload them to Instagram like a real influencer would.

The key is to build a storyline around the influencer that will make people want to follow along. For example, do they have a boyfriend/girlfriend, where do they travel to, what are they good at, what are their hobbies, etc. This part will take some imagination, and will also allow you to create a story for multiple characters.

Now let’s talk about how we can actually make money from this. One way would be to work with actual brands and promote their products to your following. Or you can focus on building your own product like a paid community, merch, or even paid follows through a platform like OnlyFans.

I know this whole idea sounds a bit weird, but it’s already happening! So why not jump on the trend?

Take MagazineLuiza for example. A fully computer-generated influencer with over 6.5 Million influencers. And the creators behind this account are using it to promote products and brands.

Magazine Luiza Photo by Magazine Luiza - Instagram

And thats a wrap.

Want more content like this? Subscribe to my Newsletter to get a new Side Hustle idea every week!