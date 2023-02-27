Gautam Adani: The Guy That Lost $100 Billion in The Last 2 Months

The Adani group is a major Indian conglomerate founded by Gautam Adani, that has a hand in almost every industry in India.

Importing, electricity, renewable energy, mining, airports, natural gas, food processing, and more. The Adani group of companies is involved in almost every industry you can think of.

And in 2022, the Adani group had a big year. Of the 7 publicly traded Adani group stocks, some rose as much as 200% in 2022, making Gautam Adani a very rich man.

Gautam Adani Photo by Gautam Adani - Creative Commons

On December 13th, 2022 Gautam Adani’s net worth topped out at $134 billion.

This secured Gautam Adani a spot as the richest person in India, and the 3rd richest person in the world.

But unfortunately, that didn’t last long…

On January 24th, 2023 Hindenburg Research released a report calling bullsh*t on the Adani group.

Hindenburg accused the Adani group of participating in a decade-long scheme of using accounting fraud to manipulate their stock price.

Hindenburg said the Adani group was:

Using offshore shell funds to hold shares of Adani public companies (which is against stock exchange rules). Using offshore private companies to move money around, pump money into their publicly traded companies, and make the balance sheets look better (which is financial fraud).

The Adani group came out and said that all of these claims are nonsense, but that hasn’t stopped the stock market from reacting.

Adani Enterprises Photo by Nicholas Gordon - Yahoo Finance/Fortune

In the last month, Adani Enterprises’ stock has fallen more than 50% and erased nearly $100 billion from Gautam Adani’s net worth.

It’s safe to say that Gautam Adani is probably still doing ok with his $35 billion net worth, but this story is far from over.

Will we see Adani Enterprises rise up again, or will the entire operation crash like a house of cards?

