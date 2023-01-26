How Airbnb Saved the Company from Bankruptcy by Selling Cereal

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last 5 years, you’re probably familiar with the home rental site Airbnb.com.

Airbnb was founded in August 2008, by Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk, and Joe Gebbia.

The original idea for Airbnb was born when the founders needed to make money to cover their rent and had the idea to rent out an air mattress in their apartment to attendees of a local conference.

These days Airbnb generates >$6 billion every year and has a market cap of over $69 billion.

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the founders.

Back in 2008, the founders of Airbnb racked up over $30K worth of credit card debt and needed more money to keep the company afloat.

The founders began reaching out to investors to raise money, but no one was interested at the time (talk about a missed opportunity).

So they had to get creative…

All eyes were on the 2008 presidential election between Obama and McCain at the time, and the founders saw this attention as an opportunity.

They came up with the idea to sell limited edition Obama and McCain themed cereal, and quickly got to work.

They came up with the name “Obama O’s” and “Cap’n McCain’s”, and used one of their connections to get 100’s of these cereal boxes printed.

Cap'n McCain's and Obama O's Photo by airbnb.com

They went to the grocery store, bought the cheapest cereal they could find, and began filling up the boxes in their apartment.

So what happens next? The orders start flowing in!

The boxes sold at $40 a piece, and the founders were able to sell 800 boxes, generating >$30,000 in sales, saving the company until the next investment round.

Talk about a couple of “cereal entrepreneurs”…🙃.

Check out the original site → Obama O’s & Cap’n McCain’s.

And watch this video to hear the whole story!

